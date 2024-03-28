Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Begs Judge for Restraining Order Against 'RHOA' Star Amid Messy Divorce

"Wife has been directing third parties to call and harass individuals at the Marital Residence in an effort to force them out of the home without any regard for order and due process through the legal system," the legal papers claimed.

As OK! previously reported, Williams accused the entrepreneur, whom she filed for divorce from last month, of going against their prenuptial agreement by not vacating their marital residence, hosting other women at their home and lying to her about his background.

"Upon an Event of Dissolution, PORSHA shall have the right to remain in and occupy the Marital Residence (including up to the date the Marital Residence is sold, if the Marital Residence is sold). Upon the Event of Dissolution, SIMON shall physically vacate (i.e., cease living in) the Marital Residence within thirty (30) days," the Bravo star's lawyer wrote in the motion filed earlier this week.