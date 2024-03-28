Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Begs Judge for Restraining Order Against 'RHOA' Star Amid Messy Divorce
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's divorce has taken yet another ugly turn.
In newly filed court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the businessman, 57, begged a judge for a restraining order against The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, after he claimed she showed up to their shared home with two men toting guns.
"As described herein, Wife has intentionally violated the Standing Order by maltreating, vilifying, threatening, molesting, and harassing the Husband, the family/children, and house staff of Husband," Guobadia's attorney Onyema A. Farrey alleged in court documents.
"Unfortunately, the Wife has had no respect or regard to the court and this judicial process and thus, has relegated to self-help by taking matters into her own hands. Therefore, it is necessary to have this court intervene," the filing claimed before requesting the judge "restrain Wife from contacting Husband and his family."
"Wife has been directing third parties to call and harass individuals at the Marital Residence in an effort to force them out of the home without any regard for order and due process through the legal system," the legal papers claimed.
As OK! previously reported, Williams accused the entrepreneur, whom she filed for divorce from last month, of going against their prenuptial agreement by not vacating their marital residence, hosting other women at their home and lying to her about his background.
"Upon an Event of Dissolution, PORSHA shall have the right to remain in and occupy the Marital Residence (including up to the date the Marital Residence is sold, if the Marital Residence is sold). Upon the Event of Dissolution, SIMON shall physically vacate (i.e., cease living in) the Marital Residence within thirty (30) days," the Bravo star's lawyer wrote in the motion filed earlier this week.
"Provided, however, SIMON shall be permitted to leave his personal property (e.g., vehicles) in the Marital Residence for a period of up to six (6) months from the Event of Dissolution," the document continued.
"Since learning of Husband’s checkered immigration history and status, Wife began to question everything that she initially believed to be true as it relates to her Husband’s character, immigration, business dealings, etc, and began to uncover additional information that Husband failed to disclose to Wife. Petitioner did not wish to remain married to a stranger, and filed for divorce," the filing added.
"Wife has returned to the residence on various occasions to retrieve various personal items belonging to Wife and her minor child, as well as to secure various items, after learning that Husband had at least three women in the marital residence on different evenings," the court documents noted.
In text messages Williams sent to her former partner, which were handed over to the court, she wrote, "There are more than one or two reasons we are in this place and I'm forced to make this decision."
"I have always trusted you from day one when I took your hand and started on this journey, I've always stressed to you that I feel safe with you and how important for someone like me that is, I've also loved you through and through!" Williams penned. "But all of this shows me you have not cared for me the same and that is a huge problem. Your job is to protect PJ [her daughter] and I and you have not."