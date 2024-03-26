Porsha Williams Claims Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Locked Her Out of Their Home and Fled to Dubai as Tumultuous Divorce Battle Continues
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's divorce keeps getting nastier.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member, 42, accused her estranged husband, 57, of going against their prenuptial agreement by changing the locks on their Georgia home and fleeing to Dubai. Williams has now requested the court hold an emergency hearing on the matter.
Per the filing, the Bravo star alleged Guobadia changed the locks and codes on their shared property while in another country "multiple times to thwart Wife’s attempts to access her home, seemingly to be vindictive and retaliatory for wanting to divorce him."
Williams, who filed to legally end their 15-month marriage on February 22, claimed the prenuptial agreement, signed on November 11, 2022, was "drafted by [Simon’s] counsel" and made it clear the businessman would vacate the home within 30 days of the divorce being filed in court.
"Upon an Event of Dissolution, PORSHA shall have the right to remain in and occupy the Marital Residence (including up to the date the Marital Residence is sold, if the Marital Residence is sold). Upon the Event of Dissolution, SIMON shall physically vacate (i.e., cease living in) the Marital Residence within thirty (30) days," the legal papers read.
"Provided, however, SIMON shall be permitted to leave his personal property (e.g., vehicles) in the Marital Residence for a period of up to six (6) months from the Event of Dissolution," the document continued.
- Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Claims 'RHOA' Star Brought an 'Armed Gunman' to Their Home Amid Messy Divorce
- Porsha Williams Demands Prenuptial Agreement Enforced in Impending Divorce From Simon Guobadia
- It's Over! 'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Files for Divorce From Simon Guobadia After 15 Months of Marriage
The former Dish Nation host claimed Guobadia originally stated he had no intention to contest their pre-marital agreement. However, things took a turn when the entrepreneur requested an extended move out date of March 31, but Williams’ legal team asked that he be out by March 22.
In a March 21 motion, the reality television personality alleged Guobadia "disabled her access to the gate of the Marital Residence, effectively blocking her ability to access her own residence."
"[Porsha’s] counsel attempted to immediately resolve the situation with Husband’s counsel, however, those attempts were unsuccessful. [Porsha] was able to contract a separate company to restore her access," the filing claimed.
Williams was then allegedly told by her attorney that the SIMCOL Petroleum Limited Company founder retained new representation who stated Guobadia would not be leaving their estate.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum has requested the court give her exclusive access to the house due to her "Husband’s erratic conduct.”
"Husband’s actions have resulted in Wife and Wife’s minor child being displaced from their residence, and appears to be in retaliation for Wife’s decision to pursue the instant divorce action," the document reads. "Wife further shows that Husband appears to have fled the country to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and it is unknown when or whether he intends to return."