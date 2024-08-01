Nancy Pelosi Claims Donald Trump Used to Pester Her With Late-Night Phone Calls in Upcoming Memoir: 'I Think You Should Go to Sleep'

In response to being asked how she could be so calm on January 6, 2021, she simply noted she'd already been "deeply aware of how dangerous Donald Trump was."

"He continues to be dangerous," she added. "If his family and staff truly understood his disregard for both the fundamentals of the law and for basic rules, and if they had reckoned with his personal instability over not winning the [2020] election, they should have staged an intervention. Whether because of willful blindness, money, prestige, or greed, they didn’t — and America has paid a steep price."

The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, August 6.

