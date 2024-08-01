OK Magazine
Nancy Pelosi Claims Donald Trump Used to Pester Her With Late-Night Phone Calls in Upcoming Memoir: 'I Think You Should Go to Sleep'

Split photo of Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi shared details of her personal experiences with Donald Trump in her new book.

By:

Aug. 1 2024, Published 6:37 p.m. ET

Nancy Pelosi is spilling the tea on her experiences with former POTUS Donald Trump in her upcoming memoir, The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House.

In one excerpt of the tell-all tome, she revealed the embattled politician, 78, used to call her late at night.

nancy pelosi donald trump pester her late night phone memoir
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi claimed Donald Trump used to call her late at night to rant about political issues.

One of these times, Trump tried to cast the blame on former President Barack Obama for the missile strikes he had just ordered on Syria.

Pelosi, 84, eventually told him, "It’s midnight. I think you should go to sleep."

the art of power lg
Source: SIMON & SCHUSTER

Nancy Pelosi's new memoir is set to hit shelves on August 6.

The former House Speaker also shared her opinions on the state of Trump's cognitive health.

"I’m not a doctor, but I did find his behaviors difficult to understand," she penned, later describing him as "unhinged."

nancy pelosi donald trump pester her late night phone memoir
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi described Donald Trump as 'unhinged' in her memoir.

On the topic of the January 6 Capitol riots, she shared she'd already seen evidence of his "mental imbalance" up close by the time that situation arose.

"His denial and then delays when the Covid pandemic struck, his penchant for repeatedly stomping out of meetings, his foul mouth, his pounding on tables, his temper tantrums, his disrespect for our nation’s patriots, and his total separation from reality and actual events," the longtime politician explained. "His repeated, ridiculous insistence that he was the greatest of all time."

Pelosi admitted in the pages that it was "clear to me from the start that he was an imposter — and that on some level, he knew it."

nancy pelosi donald trump pester her late night phone memoir
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi is the former Speaker of the House.

In response to being asked how she could be so calm on January 6, 2021, she simply noted she'd already been "deeply aware of how dangerous Donald Trump was."

"He continues to be dangerous," she added. "If his family and staff truly understood his disregard for both the fundamentals of the law and for basic rules, and if they had reckoned with his personal instability over not winning the [2020] election, they should have staged an intervention. Whether because of willful blindness, money, prestige, or greed, they didn’t — and America has paid a steep price."

The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, August 6.

Source: OK!

The Guardian shared the excerpts of Pelosi's memoir.

