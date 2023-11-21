'Not Close at All': Megyn Kelly Slams President Joe Biden for Mixing Up Britney Spears and Taylor Swift
Megyn Kelly mocked Joe Biden after he confused Taylor Swift and Britney Spears during the White House's turkey pardon event on Monday, November 20.
At the ceremony, the 81-year-old joked the birds "had to work hard, to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles" to get there before quipping that it was "harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or, or, or Britney’s tour."
"What?...Not close at all…Britney Spears is not on tour. She actually hasn't been in a while," Kelly said on the November 20 installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast.
"I don't understand any piece of what just happened there," she continued. "Don't give him pop references that he can't land if he happens to go off script or lose prompter for two seconds. It's obvious to everyone he doesn't know what the Eras Tour is…"
"He messed up three different pop figures," Kelly added. "We've got Beyoncé, Britney and Taylor conflated into one woman."
"He has access to the nuclear codes, okay?" the journalist argued. "This is why the numbers are so dreadful in particular with the young people."
"It's dreadful, but of course, his age is their biggest complaint," she claimed. "We've seen that in poll after poll. It's the biggest complaint across all age groups."
"They can tell us as much as they want that the aides can't keep up with them. We can see with our eyes and ears, it's a lie," she concluded.
Following the pop culture flub, critics roasted the POTUS on social media.
"Joe Biden mistak[ing] Taylor Swift for Britney Spears?? Those Swifties bout to be on his a--!!" one X user posted, while another wrote, "What do you mean Joe Biden accidentally said Britney Spears instead of Taylor?"
The current president's age and health issues have been recurring topics in the months leading up to the 2024 election. As OK! previously reported, an unnamed Biden donor said the administration refuses to acknowledge that voters believe the 81-year-old is too old to serve another term.
"I think the strategy is not to even address it, to consider questions like that stupid or silly," the donor explained. "Literally everyone is talking about it, even amongst donors. But the response is always: ‘What are you going to do?'"