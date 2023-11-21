'Not Close at All': Megyn Kelly Slams President Joe Biden for Mixing Up Britney Spears and Taylor Swift

Megyn Kelly mocked Joe Biden after he confused Taylor Swift and Britney Spears during the White House's turkey pardon event on Monday, November 20.

At the ceremony, the 81-year-old joked the birds "had to work hard, to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles" to get there before quipping that it was "harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or, or, or Britney’s tour."