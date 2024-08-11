Political Feud Escalates: President Joe Biden Names Nancy Pelosi as One of the Democrats Who Pushed Him Out of the 2024 Race
Was President Joe Biden throwing shade at Nancy Pelosi?
While on the on Sunday, August 11, episode of CBS Sunday Morning, the President dished about the reason behind his decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.
In the interview, the 81-year-old admitted Democrats pushed him out of the position and even called out Pelosi, who is rumored to have orchestrated Biden’s ousting.
The President — who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris after exiting the race on July 21 — said House and Senate Dems were concerned he would slash their chances of being reelected. Biden claimed that the belief would cause too many distractions and drown out his campaign's message.
“A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races. And I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic — you’d be interviewing me about why did Nancy Pelosi say [something] … and I thought it’d be a real distraction,” he explained, while name-dropping the former speaker of the house.
“When I ran the first time, I thought of myself as being a transition president. I can’t even say how old I am — it’s hard for me to get out of my mouth,” he continued.
As OK! previously reported, Biden’s comment about Pelosi came after reports revealed the duo had a falling out.
When asked if everything was “OK” between them on August 5, Pelosi played it cool, saying, “You’d have to ask him, but I hope so.”
“Look, I love Joe Biden, respected him for over 40 years,” she insisted.
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins previously claimed the father-of-four was annoyed with the 84-year-old because she urged him to exit the presidential election.
"Tonight, President Biden is in isolation as he's fighting off symptoms from Covid-19," the journalist said on the July 19 episode of The Source. "But he's also an isolation in the figurative sense as he is now fighting off new calls from his own party to get out of the 2024 race. The party that Biden has devoted his life to is unleashing a new and really public effort to push him out of challenging Donald Trump for the White House. A slew of House Democrats have joined two more prominent Democratic senators tonight in calling for Biden to step aside."
“All of it, we are told has President Biden seething tonight with much of his anger directed at Nancy Pelosi. That’s because some of the names that are calling for him to drop out of the race or her close allies and in the view from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, tonight where President Biden finds himself,” she continued.
Despite the report, Pelosi later insisted she was not involved in Biden’s decision to drop out.
"That is wrong. I'll tell you what I did not do. I did not call one person. I read in the press that I was burning up the phone lines, and I only called one person, people called me. Some of them I received their calls. Some of I didn't. Didn’t even have time to. I never said, 'put Michael Donlin on the phone.' Never," Pelosi said while speaking with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly.
"Well, let me just say that… I have the highest regard for Joe Biden. He is one of the great most consequential presidents of our time and certainly in American history… When I love him, I’ve loved him for over 40 years, he and his family. And his legacy is very important for our country, and his legacy is one we share because having the majority for part of the time of his presidency. So it wasn't a question of his deciding – It was a question of deciding what kind of campaign would go forward. One of the reasons I ran for Congress this time was to make sure we won the House back and to make sure that Donald Trump never set foot in the White House again," she ranted.