Political Feud Escalates: President Joe Biden Names Nancy Pelosi as One of the Democrats Who Pushed Him Out of the 2024 Race

In the interview, the 81-year-old admitted Democrats pushed him out of the position and even called out Pelosi, who is rumored to have orchestrated Biden’s ousting.

The President — who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris after exiting the race on July 21 — said House and Senate Dems were concerned he would slash their chances of being reelected. Biden claimed that the belief would cause too many distractions and drown out his campaign's message.