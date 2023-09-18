President Joe Biden Laughs Off Republican Impeachment Inquiry: 'Lots of Luck!'
President Joe Biden responded to the Republicans' impeachment inquiry against him with a dash of humor.
On Sunday, September 17, reporters outside of the White House asked him how he felt about the bombshell investigation. President Biden just broke out into a wide grin and laughed before replying, "Lots of luck."
Last week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy launched an inquiry into President Biden following rumors that the 80-year-old and his son, Hunter, had been involved in potentially illegal foreign business dealings together.
McCarthy called it the "logical next step" so that their committee can seek out "answers for the American public."
"I believe the president would want to answer these questions and allegations, as well," he said during his announcement. "These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption. They warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives."
The president has since denied all wrongdoing and claimed that he is currently focused on continuing his day-to-day word as POTUS rather than on the investigation.
"Everybody always asked about impeachment. I get up every day, not a joke, not focused on impeachment," he explained at the time. "I’ve got a job to do. I’ve got to deal with the issues that affect the American people every single solitary day."
President Biden's longtime rival, Donald Trump, spoke out about the inquiry in an interview with Megyn Kelly, arguing that the Republicans may be retaliating against the Democrats for impeaching him in 2019 and again in 2021.
"I think had they not done it to me, and I’m very popular, they like me and I like them, the Republican Party, perhaps you wouldn’t have it being done to them," he explained. "And this is going to happen with indictments, too. … And it’s a shame when that happens. I’m not in favor of that, but that’s what’s going to happen because that’s human nature."