President Joe Biden Laughs Off Republican Impeachment Inquiry: 'Lots of Luck!'

President Biden's longtime rival, Donald Trump, spoke out about the inquiry in an interview with Megyn Kelly, arguing that the Republicans may be retaliating against the Democrats for impeaching him in 2019 and again in 2021.

"I think had they not done it to me, and I’m very popular, they like me and I like them, the Republican Party, perhaps you wouldn’t have it being done to them," he explained. "And this is going to happen with indictments, too. … And it’s a shame when that happens. I’m not in favor of that, but that’s what’s going to happen because that’s human nature."