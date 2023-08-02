Joe Biden Criticized After Claiming He'd Fire Employees for Not Taking Enough Time Off: 'He Hasn’t Worked a 9-5, 40 Hour a Week Job in His Life'
Joe Biden wants his employees to take vacation!
On the Monday, July 31, episode of Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast, the President of the United States discussed the unusual time off policy he gives his staffers.
The commander-in-chief claimed his generous policy all started with one employee, who was said to be "invaluable, because he's the guy who knew all the details."
After the father of Hunter Biden, Beau Biden, Ashley Biden and Naomi Biden, learned this staffer "was having trouble at home," Biden told them to skip out on an important Supreme Court hearing. And though the employee insisted he still wanted to attend, Biden refused to let him do so.
"[I told him] go home... go home. And you know why? Because I would go home," he explained to Shetty. "I have a thousand bosses, but [ultimately] only one me ... I know when I had a crisis at home raising the boys, I went home."
The former Senator of Delaware added that in another similar instance, he admitted he told another employee, "if you don't go home, I'm gonna fire you. Go home. Your relationship is a h--- of a lot more important than whatever you're doing for me."
"So that's a rule we have. Not a joke," Biden stated.
In response to his unconventional order, the public took to Twitter to bash the politician.
"He knows, he hasn't worked a 9-5, 40 hour a week job in his life. Just always on vacation," one person penned, while another added, "Lmaooo WHAT IS HE ON."
"I think Joe needs to take some time off......does he even know what day it is?" a third user questioned, referencing the many slip-ups Biden has made in recent speeches, while on the other hand, a fourth named him "The king of time off."
One user even claimed this policy is harming the next generation of workers, saying, "It's empowering a generation to use any means necessary to not work and know not everyday is gonna be a 'lazy day' Biden. Take time off and leave the office please. Your [sic] washed."