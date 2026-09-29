Presley Gerber's Family Now Leaning Toward Private Memorial at Malibu Home Instead of Public Ceremony, Sources Say

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Presley Gerber's family is leaning toward a private memorial at their Malibu home as they continue to grieve his death. Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Kaia Gerber are reportedly considering a gathering limited to close family and a small group of friends, per TMZ. The family previously discussed holding services at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills or Malibu Presbyterian Church, but plans reportedly shifted toward a more personal setting. A beach gathering was also discussed, though that idea remained uncertain. Sources told the outlet the family even considered skipping a formal memorial altogether as they took time to process the loss.

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Presley Gerber's Family Considered a Private Gathering

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber's family considered services at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills and Malibu Presbyterian Church.

The family was reportedly giving themselves time before settling on the final plans. TMZ first reported on Presley's death on September 20. He was found unresponsive at a Santa Monica sober-living facility, where he died at the age of 27. Per the outlet, Presley arrived at the facility shortly after 6 p.m. on September 19 after a friend and a member of his sober team arranged for him to enter the residence. Sources alleged he appeared to be under the influence of Xanax when he arrived. The circumstances surrounding his arrival have since raised questions about whether the facility was equipped to care for him.

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Presley Gerber Arrived at the Facility While Under the Influence

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber arrived at the sober-living facility shortly after 6 p.m. on September 19.

Sources also claimed that a member of Presley's sober team contacted the facility before his arrival and asked whether staff would accept him because he was "high." The late fashion model later arrived at the Resolutions Living residence, where he reportedly behaved erratically and made troubling comments about why he had gotten high.

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Source: MEGA Presley Gerber's doctor reportedly prescribed him ketamine despite his known issues with the substance.

Nick Mathews, the owner of a drug and treatment center, shared his perspective on the situation. "As a cardinal rule, a sober living facility that is not licensed and is ill-equipped to handle a detoxing patient should not take any client who is using," he said. Sources also added that Presley had been receiving ketamine from a doctor despite his history of substance abuse. The details surrounding that treatment remain part of the broader circumstances being examined after his death.

Presley's Cause Of Death Remains Under Investigation

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber's ashes were reportedly kept at Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's Malibu home as the family mourned his death.