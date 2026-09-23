Presley Gerber's Grief-Stricken Parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Spotted at His Home for First Time Since His Death From Suspected Overdose

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Presley Gerber's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, were seen for the first time since his tragic death on Monday, September 21. The supermodel, 60, and the businessman, 64, were spotted leaving their late son's home in Hollywood, Calif., in a black Range Rover as they kept low profiles.

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Source: MEGA Presley Gerber died on September 20 at the age of 27.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Cindy and Rande — who married in 1998 and also share daughter Kaia, 25, — were seen wearing sunglasses as they tried to keep their heads down while in the car. Cindy donned a red hat and white T-shirt while the Casamigos Tequila founder sported a black tee as he drove the vehicle.

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Presley Gerber Died on September 20 at a Rehab Facility

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber's cause of death is still undetermined.

Presley died at the age of 27 while at a rehab facility in Santa Monica on Sunday, September 20. According to 911 dispatch audio, police responded to a call about an unresponsive male at the center who was suffering from cardiac arrest, Despite attempting life-saving measures, Presley was pronounced dead at the scene 10 minutes after the call was placed. While his official cause of death is still pending, police detectives are "investigating the death as a suspected overdose."

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Presley Gerber's Cause of Death Is Still Pending

Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford is 'absolutely devastated' over her son's death.

“At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. The investigation remains ongoing," the Santa Monica Police Department noted in a statement. Source told Page Six recently Cindy and her family are “inconsolable” after Presley's untimely passing. “They were so close,” one insider explained. “What you saw online and in the press wasn’t just for that purpose. They were a tight-knit family and [sister] Kaia and Presley were more than just siblings. Cindy has to be beyond gutted.” "Cindy is absolutely devastated,” they continued. “This is every parent’s worst nightmare, and the family is still trying to process everything that happened.”

Presley Gerber Reportedly Had a 'Regular Problem' With Ketamine Before His Passing

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber reportedly suffered with ketamine issues before he died.