Presley Gerber's Grief-Stricken Parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Spotted at His Home for First Time Since His Death From Suspected Overdose
Sept. 23 2026, Published 5:54 p.m. ET
Presley Gerber's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, were seen for the first time since his tragic death on Monday, September 21.
The supermodel, 60, and the businessman, 64, were spotted leaving their late son's home in Hollywood, Calif., in a black Range Rover as they kept low profiles.
In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Cindy and Rande — who married in 1998 and also share daughter Kaia, 25, — were seen wearing sunglasses as they tried to keep their heads down while in the car.
Cindy donned a red hat and white T-shirt while the Casamigos Tequila founder sported a black tee as he drove the vehicle.
Presley Gerber Died on September 20 at a Rehab Facility
Presley died at the age of 27 while at a rehab facility in Santa Monica on Sunday, September 20.
According to 911 dispatch audio, police responded to a call about an unresponsive male at the center who was suffering from cardiac arrest,
Despite attempting life-saving measures, Presley was pronounced dead at the scene 10 minutes after the call was placed.
While his official cause of death is still pending, police detectives are "investigating the death as a suspected overdose."
- Police Say They're Investigating Drugs in Presley Gerber's Death, Speaking to His Rehab Patients to Trace Source
- Presley Gerber Embraced Parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber in Final Public Appearance at Mental Health Event Before Death at 27
- Presley Gerber 'Seemed a Little Off' in Final Days Before Tragic Death, Claims Insider: He 'Felt Like He Was Lacking Purpose in His Life'
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Presley Gerber's Cause of Death Is Still Pending
“At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. The investigation remains ongoing," the Santa Monica Police Department noted in a statement.
Source told Page Six recently Cindy and her family are “inconsolable” after Presley's untimely passing.
“They were so close,” one insider explained. “What you saw online and in the press wasn’t just for that purpose. They were a tight-knit family and [sister] Kaia and Presley were more than just siblings. Cindy has to be beyond gutted.”
"Cindy is absolutely devastated,” they continued. “This is every parent’s worst nightmare, and the family is still trying to process everything that happened.”
Presley Gerber Reportedly Had a 'Regular Problem' With Ketamine Before His Passing
Presley reportedly didn't arrive at the rehab facility sober on Saturday, September 19, and checked himself in because "he knew he needed help," Page Six reported.
One source noted Presley "had not been doing well" and "always suffered from a huge lack of self-esteem."
"He had trouble accepting his real self and feeling fully confident in who he was as a person," they said.
According to TMZ, the influencer was also being prescribed ketamine by a doctor, despite his struggles with the drug.
"Ketamine was a regular problem for Presley," one source claimed. The outlet then alleged Presley's close friends are "angry the doctor prescribed the substance to him," and they believe the medical professional should be "prosecuted."