Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Pictured Together 1 Week After Shutting Down Divorce Rumors
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert presented a united front after being in the middle of divorce rumors. The official Instagram for Palais Princier de Monaco shared an image of the partners at the inauguration of the Saint-Georges' rapid response shuttle.
It was previously reported by a French outlet Voici that the royals were living apart, and the Olympian was based in another country.
Recently, Albert shut down the assertion that he was separated from Charlene. "I don’t understand all these rumors, which hurt me, about us…they’re lies," he said in a statement. "That she lives elsewhere. Lives in Switzerland. That we meet only by appointment. They're lies."
Charlene shared a similar sentiment when speaking with a South African outlet.
"There’s nothing wrong with our marriage and I find the rumors to be draining and exhausting," the mom-of-two explained. "I simply cannot understand where they come from. It feels to me like certain media or people want to see us split."
OK! previously reported the Monegasque leader applauded his spouse for her commitment to the European nation.
"She supports me in leading the Principality, but we're not attached to each other 24 hours a day," the father-of-four gushed. "We're a working couple and sometimes that only allows us to see each other at the end of a long day full of appointments."
Charlene took a step back from her public life after she was diagnosed with an ear, nose and throat infection. The former swimmer spent time in South Africa during her healing process, but she returned to Monaco in November 2021.
"I would first like to say that I feel so much better today than I have in recent years," the blonde beauty revealed. "I feel less pain and much more energy."
"I continue to recover, to rebalance myself. It will still take time, but I'm happy. My family and those I love are my rock. I approach the future, step by step, one day at a time," Charlene continued.
In previous years, Albert has been open about Charlene's health battle and how it impacted their family.
"I'm really proud of my wife. Charlene's doing really well. As you can see for yourself, she's been active in any number of different events. Charlene's engaging more in public life and looking after things that she's passionate about," Albert told an outlet once Charlene returned to Monaco from South Africa.
"My wife's been visiting different Monaco establishments like The Red Cross and visiting people in their homes," he continued. "She's really enjoying doing things together and with the kids, so this year is ending on a very, a very high note. We're truly thrilled about how things are."
"As you know, last year...last year was a very tough year for her — and the beginning of this year," he shared. "And she's really turned it around in an incredible way."
