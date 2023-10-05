Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Pictured Together 1 Week After Shutting Down Divorce Rumors

It was previously reported by a French outlet Voici that the royals were living apart, and the Olympian was based in another country.

Recently, Albert shut down the assertion that he was separated from Charlene. "I don’t understand all these rumors, which hurt me, about us…they’re lies," he said in a statement. "That she lives elsewhere. Lives in Switzerland. That we meet only by appointment. They're lies."

Charlene shared a similar sentiment when speaking with a South African outlet.

"There’s nothing wrong with our marriage and I find the rumors to be draining and exhausting," the mom-of-two explained. "I simply cannot understand where they come from. It feels to me like certain media or people want to see us split."