Royal Romance: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's Cutest Moments Together Before Split Rumors Swirled
Royal rumors?
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert have always given the public adorable glimpses into their relationship despite speculation the duo may be headed toward a split. The couple, who are the reigning Prince and Princess of Monaco and heads of the House of Grimaldi, share two sweet children, twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, 8.
From National Monaco celebrations to appearances on their balcony, the family has always shown off their cutest moments together, regardless of the hearsay.
As OK! previously reported, French publication Royauté started the rumors that the pair called it quits back in March. British tabloids then picked up the story, further spreading the misinformation.
However, on March 24, the Palace of Monaco denied the "malicious rumors," noting they were "totally unfounded."
"The article is made up of old stories which weren't true to begin with," said the monarch's spokesperson.
Regardless of the gossip, Prince Albert has always praised his wife. In an interview from earlier this year, the prince was asked about his greatest achievement in his 18 years of reigning, to which he said, "You mean aside from my wife and my children? Because they are."
However, fuel was added to the fire when Princess Charlene deleted her Instagram account in August. Sources have also recently claimed that the duo are no longer together and only reunite for official appearances.
An insider told French newspaper Voici that the 45-year-old and and the 65-year-old are a "ceremonial couple," and Charlene lives in Switzerland full time. A German tabloid also alleged that Charlene only returns to Monaco on special occasions.
"Albert and Charlène are now good partners and take turns taking care of the children," a source told German news source Bild.
Most recently, on Friday, September 1, the couple made an appearance for the launch of TVMonaco, where many noticed Princess Charlene looked visibly uncomfortable alongside her husband.
During the awkward interview, she only said a few words while Albert carried the conversation.