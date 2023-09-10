OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Princess Charlene
OK LogoROYALS

Royal Romance: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's Cutest Moments Together Before Split Rumors Swirled

princess charlene
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 10 2023, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Royal rumors?

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert have always given the public adorable glimpses into their relationship despite speculation the duo may be headed toward a split. The couple, who are the reigning Prince and Princess of Monaco and heads of the House of Grimaldi, share two sweet children, twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, 8.

From National Monaco celebrations to appearances on their balcony, the family has always shown off their cutest moments together, regardless of the hearsay.

Article continues below advertisement

Scroll through the gallery to see Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's best moments!

princess charlene
Source: MEGA

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert tied the knot in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, French publication Royauté started the rumors that the pair called it quits back in March. British tabloids then picked up the story, further spreading the misinformation.

However, on March 24, the Palace of Monaco denied the "malicious rumors," noting they were "totally unfounded."

princess charlene
Source: MEGA

Prince Albert also has kids Alexandre Grimaldi and Jazmin Grace Grimaldi.

Article continues below advertisement

"The article is made up of old stories which weren't true to begin with," said the monarch's spokesperson.

Regardless of the gossip, Prince Albert has always praised his wife. In an interview from earlier this year, the prince was asked about his greatest achievement in his 18 years of reigning, to which he said, "You mean aside from my wife and my children? Because they are."

princess charlene
Source: MEGA

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert married in July 2011.

MORE ON:
Princess Charlene
Article continues below advertisement

However, fuel was added to the fire when Princess Charlene deleted her Instagram account in August. Sources have also recently claimed that the duo are no longer together and only reunite for official appearances.

princess charlene
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

An insider told French newspaper Voici that the 45-year-old and and the 65-year-old are a "ceremonial couple," and Charlene lives in Switzerland full time. A German tabloid also alleged that Charlene only returns to Monaco on special occasions.

"Albert and Charlène are now good partners and take turns taking care of the children," a source told German news source Bild.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Most recently, on Friday, September 1, the couple made an appearance for the launch of TVMonaco, where many noticed Princess Charlene looked visibly uncomfortable alongside her husband.

During the awkward interview, she only said a few words while Albert carried the conversation.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.