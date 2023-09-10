Royal Romance: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's Cutest Moments Together Before Split Rumors Swirled

Royal rumors?

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert have always given the public adorable glimpses into their relationship despite speculation the duo may be headed toward a split. The couple, who are the reigning Prince and Princess of Monaco and heads of the House of Grimaldi, share two sweet children, twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, 8.

From National Monaco celebrations to appearances on their balcony, the family has always shown off their cutest moments together, regardless of the hearsay.