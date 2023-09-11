OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Princess Charlene
OK LogoROYALS

'They're Lies': Prince Albert Admits Princess Charlene Divorce Rumors 'Hurt' Him

prince albert charlene pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 11 2023, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Prince Albert confessed that the ongoing rumors of strife in his marriage with wife Princess Charlene upset him after the royal duo attended the annual U Cavagnëtu, or Monaco Picnic, together this past weekend.

Albert and Charlene were photographed at the fun event on Saturday, September 9, alongside their 8-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, as well as Albert's niece Charlotte Casiraghi.

Article continues below advertisement
prince albert charlene
Source: mega

Rumors have swirled that Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are headed for divorce.

However, the family get-together comes following gossip that Albert and Charlene are headed for divorce.

"Charlene is always by my side," Albert assured a news outlet. "We received the new French ambassador to Monaco together on Tuesday at the palace. We were together at the Casino Square for the Princess of Monaco Cup golf competition."

Article continues below advertisement
prince albert
Source: mega

Prince Albert said the rumors 'hurt' him.

"I don't understand all these rumors, which hurt me, about us," he admitted. "That she lives elsewhere. Lives in Switzerland. That we meet only by appointment. They're lies."

Albert noted that Charlene "had some difficulties many months ago" — likely referring to her mysterious illness that resulted in her needing "multiple surgeries" — before noting, "now, thank goodness, she's over it and is always by my side."

Article continues below advertisement
prince albert
Source: mega

The royal couple wed in Monaco in 2011.

MORE ON:
Princess Charlene

"She supports me in leading the Principality, but we're not attached to each other 24 hours a day," he added. "We're a working couple and sometimes that only allows us to see each other at the end of a long day full of appointments."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the Palace of Monaco released a statement earlier this year claiming the "malicious rumors" about their marriage were "totally unfounded."

"The article is made up of old stories which weren't true to begin with," the statement said.

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Albert and Charlene first announced their engagement in 2010 and tied the knot on July 1, 2011, in Monaco. Three years after their lavish nuptials, they welcomed their twin son and daughter.

"They are magnificent, adorable, I am madly in love with them," Charlene said at the time.

Albert spoke with Italian outlet Corriere della Serra about the rumors.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.