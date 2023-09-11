'They're Lies': Prince Albert Admits Princess Charlene Divorce Rumors 'Hurt' Him
Prince Albert confessed that the ongoing rumors of strife in his marriage with wife Princess Charlene upset him after the royal duo attended the annual U Cavagnëtu, or Monaco Picnic, together this past weekend.
Albert and Charlene were photographed at the fun event on Saturday, September 9, alongside their 8-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, as well as Albert's niece Charlotte Casiraghi.
However, the family get-together comes following gossip that Albert and Charlene are headed for divorce.
"Charlene is always by my side," Albert assured a news outlet. "We received the new French ambassador to Monaco together on Tuesday at the palace. We were together at the Casino Square for the Princess of Monaco Cup golf competition."
"I don't understand all these rumors, which hurt me, about us," he admitted. "That she lives elsewhere. Lives in Switzerland. That we meet only by appointment. They're lies."
Albert noted that Charlene "had some difficulties many months ago" — likely referring to her mysterious illness that resulted in her needing "multiple surgeries" — before noting, "now, thank goodness, she's over it and is always by my side."
"She supports me in leading the Principality, but we're not attached to each other 24 hours a day," he added. "We're a working couple and sometimes that only allows us to see each other at the end of a long day full of appointments."
As OK! previously reported, the Palace of Monaco released a statement earlier this year claiming the "malicious rumors" about their marriage were "totally unfounded."
"The article is made up of old stories which weren't true to begin with," the statement said.
Albert and Charlene first announced their engagement in 2010 and tied the knot on July 1, 2011, in Monaco. Three years after their lavish nuptials, they welcomed their twin son and daughter.
"They are magnificent, adorable, I am madly in love with them," Charlene said at the time.
Albert spoke with Italian outlet Corriere della Serra about the rumors.