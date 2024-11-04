Inside Prince Andrew's Crumbling Mansion: Photos of the Royal Lodge Revealed After King Charles Cut Off His Brother's Allowance
Prince Andrew's mansion, which he lives in with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, seems to be falling apart, as new photos show cracks and mold that have yet to be addressed.
Andrew, who remains out of the public eye following his ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has spent nearly £7million ($9 million USD) on renovations and repairs.
As OK! previously reported, King Charles, 75, has cut off his younger brother, 64, claimed royal expert Robert Hardman in his new biography.
According to the tome, Charles told the Keeper of the Privy Purse, who serves as the finance director for the monarchy, that Andrew was officially cut off from royal funds.
Andrew will no longer have access to his allowance, which was rumored to be more than $1 million per year — and Charles will not be paying to fund his brother's private royal security.
"The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King," a source claimed.
"The Duke had certainly been faring better than expected since his brother succeeded to the throne," Hardman writes in the new book. "He continued to enjoy access to Windsor facilities and a living allowance which, according to a well-sourced newspaper article, amounted to £1 million annually."
"The cost of the private security contract to guard the property, which sits outside that Windsor cordon, was running at what one insider called 'a substantial seven-figure sum annually'. In August it was widely reported (and not disputed) that the King was no longer prepared to renew that contract beyond the autumn of 2024," he continues.
Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in 2022, after he was accused of sexual assault and battery for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a minor, Virginia Giuffre, while she was being trafficked by Epstein.
Still, Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are hoping Charles can look past his prior scandals.
"The two princesses have spoken to their uncle, asking him to forgive Andrew and for the two brothers to mend fences," a source spilled to a news outlet. "But it remains to be seen if their requests have been heard."
"They don’t want him to have to leave his home, a place where they all shared so many happy times," the source added. "Their mother, Sarah Ferguson, still lives at the Royal Lodge with Andrew, so it would remove both of their parents from their much-loved home."