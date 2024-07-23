Sarah Ferguson 'Will Never Leave' Prince Andrew Despite Public Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Andrew and Ferguson split in the late '90s, but their love for Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their grandchildren keeps them united.

"The reason they are still living together is partly because they are still really good friends, and partly because they want to be good parents," Andrew Lownie stated.

"She, of course, gets all the benefits and status of being still connected to the royal family," Lownie continued. "She can live at Royal Lodge for free, and enjoy all the benefits of cooks and staff, which gives her a certain status that is very important to her in terms of earning a living."