Sarah Ferguson 'Will Never Leave' Prince Andrew Despite Public Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew finalized their divorce in 1996, but the Yorks continue to live together at the Royal Lodge.
When the Duke of York was stripped of his HRH status after he was accused of assault, Ferguson continued to stand by her former husband.
"She is not going to walk out on Andrew because he supported her in all the various scandals she has been involved in," Ingrid Seward told an outlet.
"It wouldn't look too good if she walked out on him," Seward added. "She just wouldn't. I don't think she's too loyal, she is just a really lovely character trait," said Seward, "She is very protective of him now because he needs protecting."
As Andrew continues to face scrutiny for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the Duchess of York fiercely protects his reputation.
In the past, Ferguson gushed over her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, who was very fond of Andrew.
"Honestly, my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother. [She's] never faltered," the Duchess of York, who later called Elizabeth her "greatest mentor," admitted.
OK! previously reported Ferguson addressed questions about remarrying Andrew in an interview.
"I get asked that all the time. We are very happy as we are now, thank you," the author replied.
"Of course, being in the public eye constantly brings challenges, but also great privileges," she added.
- Sarah Ferguson Begs Agent 'to Get Me on' 'Bridgerton' After Years of Turning Down Reality Television Opportunities
- Sarah Ferguson Honors 'Dear Friend' Princess Diana on Late Royal's 63rd Birthday: 'What a Legacy You Left Behind'
- Cleaning Up a Sussex Mess: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Enlisted by King Charles to Fix 'Tarnished' Crown After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Drama
Andrew and Ferguson split in the late '90s, but their love for Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their grandchildren keeps them united.
"The reason they are still living together is partly because they are still really good friends, and partly because they want to be good parents," Andrew Lownie stated.
"She, of course, gets all the benefits and status of being still connected to the royal family," Lownie continued. "She can live at Royal Lodge for free, and enjoy all the benefits of cooks and staff, which gives her a certain status that is very important to her in terms of earning a living."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Since being relieved of his royal duties, rumors spread that Ferguson and Andrew would say "I do" for the second time — in an attempt to repair the duke's image. However, experts don't envision that happening.
“There’s long been speculation regarding whether or not Andrew and Fergie will remarry," Victoria Arbiter told GB News. “But their current situation seems to suit them both well so why complicate things?”
“Fergie’s previously said they’re the happiest divorced couple she knows so there’s little to be gained by remarrying," Arbiter continued. “They’ve always shown immense loyalty toward each other and clearly their relationship works exactly as it is.”
Seward spoke to The Sun.
Ferguson was quoted by The Mirror.