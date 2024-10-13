Princess Beatrice and Eugenie Want Their Uncle King Charles to 'Forgive' Their Scandal-Ridden Father Prince Andrew
The last few years have been filled with scandal for Prince Andrew, from his sketchy connections to Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual assault allegations to Prince Charles attempting to evict him from his home at Royal Lodge.
Despite his troubled history and poor reputation, his daughters — Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — hope for peace in their family.
"The two princesses have spoken to their uncle, asking him to forgive Andrew and for the two brothers to mend fences," a source spilled to a news outlet. "But it remains to be seen if their requests have been heard."
King Charles' hesitation may have to do with the horrific nature of the allegations against his brother. As OK! previously reported, Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexually assaulting her several times while she was being trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. She was under 18 years old at the time.
"The queen and Charles were both shocked over the allegations against Andrew," the source continued. "And although the prince still insists he was not guilty, Charles and the queen stripped him of some of his honors, and he is no longer a working royal."
As for the princesses, the source said they still "love their father" and "want to believe him" that he's innocent.
The source shared they are also unsettled over the possibility of their parents being evicted from the royal property after years of living there.
"They don’t want him to have to leave his home, a place where they all shared so many happy times," the source added. "Their mother, Sarah Ferguson, still lives at the Royal Lodge with Andrew, so it would remove both of their parents from their much-loved home."
Their hopes for mended family bonds also extend to Prince Harry and Prince William, who has had a strained relationship for several years.
"The sisters have always been close to Harry and William. And now that both men have children of their own, Bea and Eugenie want their kids to all grow up knowing their cousins and being part of a united family," the source shared. "The girls desperately want the family to reunite. And they are doing their best to make a royal reunion happen."
