Princess Beatrice and Eugenie Want Their Uncle King Charles to 'Forgive' Their Scandal-Ridden Father Prince Andrew

Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 13 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

The last few years have been filled with scandal for Prince Andrew, from his sketchy connections to Jeffrey Epstein and the sexual assault allegations to Prince Charles attempting to evict him from his home at Royal Lodge.

Despite his troubled history and poor reputation, his daughters — Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — hope for peace in their family.

princess beatrice eugenie want king charles forgive prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie hope King Charles will forgive their father.

"The two princesses have spoken to their uncle, asking him to forgive Andrew and for the two brothers to mend fences," a source spilled to a news outlet. "But it remains to be seen if their requests have been heard."

King Charles' hesitation may have to do with the horrific nature of the allegations against his brother. As OK! previously reported, Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexually assaulting her several times while she was being trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. She was under 18 years old at the time.

princess beatrice eugenie want king charles forgive prince andrew
Source: MEGA

King Charles has been attempting to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge.

"The queen and Charles were both shocked over the allegations against Andrew," the source continued. "And although the prince still insists he was not guilty, Charles and the queen stripped him of some of his honors, and he is no longer a working royal."

As for the princesses, the source said they still "love their father" and "want to believe him" that he's innocent.

Princess Beatrice

princess beatrice eugenie want king charles forgive prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal patronages and military titles after he was accused of sexual assault.

The source shared they are also unsettled over the possibility of their parents being evicted from the royal property after years of living there.

"They don’t want him to have to leave his home, a place where they all shared so many happy times," the source added. "Their mother, Sarah Ferguson, still lives at the Royal Lodge with Andrew, so it would remove both of their parents from their much-loved home."

princess beatrice eugenie want king charles forgive prince andrew
Source: MEGA
Their hopes for mended family bonds also extend to Prince Harry and Prince William, who has had a strained relationship for several years.

"The sisters have always been close to Harry and William. And now that both men have children of their own, Bea and Eugenie want their kids to all grow up knowing their cousins and being part of a united family," the source shared. "The girls desperately want the family to reunite. And they are doing their best to make a royal reunion happen."

The source spoke with In Touch about Eugenie and Beatrice's wishes for Charles to forgive their father.

