Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Scrambling to Figure Out How to Pay the Bills' After Royal Exit, Claims Source

As OK! previously reported, the pair, who moved to California in 2020, signed their now-failed Spotify deal since they needed the cash.

“Obviously they had money. But they needed serious money for a proper roof over their heads and security,” the Endgame author said in an interview.

“It was the middle of a pandemic, of course, you’re going to sign the deals. But ultimately Spotify were looking for headline-grabbing, media-stirring content and that’s not the direction that the couple wanted to go in, so it fell apart," he continued. “I’d imagine the couple knew at the start that’s what Spotify wanted from them but the money was on the table and they were in a desperate place."