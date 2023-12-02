Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Scrambling to Figure Out How to Pay the Bills' After Royal Exit, Claims Source
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were axed by Spotify, the two still have an ongoing deal with Netflix — but that might not be enough to support their lavish lifestyle going forward.
According to an insider, Harry, 39, has been "struggling to make ends meet" for the last few years. The prince received his final allowance of $5.6 million from his father, King Charles, in 2020 before he was cut off financially.
In Harry's memoir, Spare, he wrote about how he had to cover all the expenses for the first time, including paying for security for his family.
The deals with Spotify and Netflix "provided a bit of a safety net" for some time, but now the two are "back to scrambling to figure out how to pay the bills," the source claimed.
“Harry can’t help but resent his brother,” said the source. “Harry has long accepted that he’s the ‘spare,’ but just like William, he also gave up a good part of his life in service to the royal family, and it seems unfair that he has nothing to show for it."
As OK! previously reported, the pair, who moved to California in 2020, signed their now-failed Spotify deal since they needed the cash.
“Obviously they had money. But they needed serious money for a proper roof over their heads and security,” the Endgame author said in an interview.
“It was the middle of a pandemic, of course, you’re going to sign the deals. But ultimately Spotify were looking for headline-grabbing, media-stirring content and that’s not the direction that the couple wanted to go in, so it fell apart," he continued. “I’d imagine the couple knew at the start that’s what Spotify wanted from them but the money was on the table and they were in a desperate place."
The royal rebels previously spoke about how their lives changed when they gave up being part of the royal family in 2020.
“We were looking in this area [Montecito, Calif.] and this house kept popping up online in searches,” Meghan told The Cut.
"We didn’t have jobs, so we were just not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible. It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping — it’s like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford — that doesn’t feel good," she continued.
In Touch spoke to the source.