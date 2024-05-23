Prince Harry 'Has Deeper-Rooted Problems' With King Charles After Refusing to Stay at a Royal Residence

Despite the ongoing claims about Harry preferring not to stay on royal grounds, biographer Christopher Andersen pointed out that the accusation has yet to be confirmed.

"There is no evidence that the king offered to put Harry up at Windsor, much less that Harry ‘turned down’ an invitation to meet his father," Andersen stated.

"Yes, Harry is still battling for royal protection when he is traveling in the U.K., but that hardly means he doesn't want to check in on his cancer-stricken father," he explained. "Harry would have jumped at the chance, royal protection or no, to meet with the king, even if only for another ridiculously short 45-minute session."

"That seems to be all that the king has ever been willing to set aside for Harry under the best of circumstances," the author added.