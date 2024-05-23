Prince Harry 'Has Deeper-Rooted Problems' With King Charles After Refusing to Stay at a Royal Residence
Prince Harry reportedly turned down King Charles' invitation to stay at a royal residence, and royal experts think the rumored decision is indicative of the Duke of Sussex's stance with his father.
"He could have stayed at St James' Palace, a stone’s throw away from Clarence House, where the King is usually based," Helena Chard told an outlet. "Harry turned down staying in a palace, where he would have received armed security protection from the SO14 Royalty Protection Group. He chose to stay at a hotel in Mayfair without this protection."
"Not only would he have received armed security protection, there is a far higher chance that he would have seen his father," she noted.
Harry's decision to stay at a hotel in London could mean they might not be able to work through their issues going forward.
"It worries me that Prince Harry has deeper-rooted problems, most likely related to his mother, as I feel his behavior is beyond strange," Chard added. "I am, however, aware that his behavior keeps the victim narrative alive, a narrative which maybe he feels serves a purpose at this time."
Before he landed back home, a rep for Harry confirmed he wouldn't reunite with Charles.
"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program," the spokesperson said. "The Duke, of course, is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."
Despite the ongoing claims about Harry preferring not to stay on royal grounds, biographer Christopher Andersen pointed out that the accusation has yet to be confirmed.
"There is no evidence that the king offered to put Harry up at Windsor, much less that Harry ‘turned down’ an invitation to meet his father," Andersen stated.
"Yes, Harry is still battling for royal protection when he is traveling in the U.K., but that hardly means he doesn't want to check in on his cancer-stricken father," he explained. "Harry would have jumped at the chance, royal protection or no, to meet with the king, even if only for another ridiculously short 45-minute session."
"That seems to be all that the king has ever been willing to set aside for Harry under the best of circumstances," the author added.
American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield pointed out that Harry's announcement about seeing Charles garnered a significant amount of attention.
"If it is true that Prince Harry turned down a meeting with his father but went to great lengths to publicly blame his father’s schedule for the missed opportunity, then Prince Harry appears dishonest and mean-spirited," Schofield stated.
"He knows that type of statement would reflect poorly on his cancer-stricken father. It generated so many headlines and hours-long commentary about the moral compass of his family," she noted. "It is an example of either Harry and Meghan not thinking about the consequences or the Sussexes continuing to try to hurt the royal family’s brand."
Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.