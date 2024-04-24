'Disappointed' Prince Harry Set to Skip Invictus Games Anniversary Event Due to Security Concerns: Report
Prince Harry is scheduled to visit the U.K. in May for the Invictus Awards' 10-year anniversary, but an insider claimed the Duke of Sussex losing his security lawsuit could lead him to cancel his public appearance altogether.
“Whenever Harry travels to the U.K., his trips are always dependent on how secure he is,” the source told an outlet. “Before deciding whether to attend the Invictus Games anniversary event, his security team must be sure that St Paul’s is adequately protected by the Metropolitan Police and his own security needs are met while he’s in London.”
“Harry wants to spend more time in the U.K. with his family,” the insider noted. “But there’s no way he can do that while a question mark hangs over his security detail.”
In the past, the Duke of Sussex admitted he doesn't feel comfortable visiting his native nation without personnel, and the insider believes the legal loss would push him to stay in California.
“Harry is extremely disappointed by the decisions made regarding his security,” the source explained. “His request for security was not just for his personal safety but also for his family, the public and the officers assigned to him.”
“Discussions with the relevant departments are ongoing,” they continued. “Harry won’t attend if his team feels like his security might be compromised in any way.”
Aside from his scheduled U.K. outing, Harry recently changed his primary residence from London to California in his Travelyst paperwork.
“It’s not news that Harry’s main residence is now in the United States,” the source shared. “He had to register his permanent address when he was evicted from Frogmore and that was done last June. He’s been living in Montecito with his family since last summer and everybody knows it.”
OK! previously reported the High Court's decision to rule in favor of the Home Office would prevent Meghan Markle from traveling to England.
“Meghan isn’t obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it’s different for him. She’s asked for this,” Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet.
“If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years," the commentator added. "On top of that, you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet — who are completely blameless.”
“The security would be decided on a case-by-case basis, they would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the U.K.,” he continued. “I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though.”
Additionally, the Sussexes were evicted from their royal estate, Frogmore Cottage, in 2023, and they have yet to purchase a U.K. home, making them feel like they don't have a safe place to stay.
“Meghan has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason,” Fitzwilliams said. “Spare and the interviews around it were horrible frankly. She has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case.”
