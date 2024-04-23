Kate Middleton's Brother James Dishes on His 'Toxic' Feud With 'Nightmare Neighbor'
James Middleton has spent several months feuding with his "nightmare neighbor," and the entrepreneur finally broke his silence after being accused of generating noise and light pollution on his farm.
“Police were contacted shortly after our son was born as we became increasingly concerned by the activities surrounding a neighbor," Middleton told an outlet. “West Berkshire Council became involved when our neighbor complained about noise from tractors and animals at the farm along with a series of other complaints.”
"Mr. Alderton has a history of disputes with neighbors within the village," he explained. "In 2017 he took legal action against the parish council and a parishioner, and intimidated locals for objecting to a series of planning applications, all of which were refused."
David Alderton lives in Middleton's community and complained in February about the estate.
“This month we have further been subjected to the unwelcome toxic and noxious ingress of fumes within our home from the clearly unsuitable machinery he uses," he told a publication.
“It’s a matter of public record that complaints have been made to the local council but nothing has been done," he added. "There are three barns full of old farmyard machinery, no good to anyone and it’s all going on 50 feet from our front door."
According to Middleton, Alderton spread malicious posters around their village, attacks his family and trespasses on the Stanford Dingley property where the animal lover lives with his wife, Alizee Thevenet, and their son, Inigo.
"It’s ancient, noisy, dirty, smelly machinery, old Massey Fergusons, an old threshing machine, wood chipping machines, you name it," Alderton shared.
“It’s a farm so I suppose he thinks he feels justified in having farm machinery even if it’s derelict," he noted. "But he has a duty of care to his neighbors and the environment – it should not impact on people nearby."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite Alderton's grievances, Middleton claimed the sounds coming from his home were normal.
“It is sad that someone who chooses to live in the countryside in a farming community cannot accept that from time to time there will be noise and smells from tractors and animals, especially if they live next to a farm," he explained.
“We would be neglecting our duty of responsibility for the animals and countryside if we did what he asked us to do to our livestock," the dad-of-one concluded.
Aside from the tension between Middleton and Alderton, James and the Middleton brood are focused on Kate Middleton's cancer battle. OK! previously reported royal biographer Katie Nicholl shared Kate is being supported by her family as she undergoes "preventative chemotherapy."
“She has a really tight group of friends and, particularly in Norfolk, really close friends there,” Nicholl shared. “But I think the real anchors in her life are her parents … and her brother, James, and her sister, Pippa.”
“While you certainly don’t see them photographed together very often, they are very much there in the background,” she continued. “They are absolutely fundamental.”
James spoke to The Independent.
Alderton spoke to Daily Mail.