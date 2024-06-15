Prince Harry Hates 'Being Treated Like a Pariah When All He Tried to Do Was Protect His Family'

Prince Harry is sick of being treated like he's not part of the royal family, an insider said years after he uprooted his life to California with his wife, Meghan Markle.

“Things haven’t exactly panned out as they’d hoped,” a source dished, referring to how the pair's contracts with Spotify and Netflix didn't work out. “Harry wonders whether it was such a good idea to leave the U.K. and everything he knew to move to the States.”