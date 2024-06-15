Prince Harry Hates 'Being Treated Like a Pariah When All He Tried to Do Was Protect His Family'
Prince Harry is sick of being treated like he's not part of the royal family, an insider said years after he uprooted his life to California with his wife, Meghan Markle.
“Things haven’t exactly panned out as they’d hoped,” a source dished, referring to how the pair's contracts with Spotify and Netflix didn't work out. “Harry wonders whether it was such a good idea to leave the U.K. and everything he knew to move to the States.”
To make matters worse, when Harry, 39, visited the U.K. in May, his father, King Charles, didn't make time to see him and not royals turned up to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games event.
“Harry may put on a stoic face,” said the source. “But it eats away at him that he’s being treated like a pariah when all he tried to do was protect his family.”
Apparently, the Suits star, 42, is bringing up to her husband why they moved away in the first place.
“She reminds him how unhappy he was in the U.K. and how they have so much to be grateful for now,” shared the source. “She doesn’t spend a lot of time looking backward. She’s focused on the present and thinks he should be too.”
As OK! previously reported, Harry and Meghan's move to California might have backfired in their face, as they don't have many people to hang out with.
“Harry and Meghan’s circle is getting smaller and smaller. I think the A-list stars are dropping like flies," Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell told an outlet. “Some already have done — Oprah no longer seems involved with them and some other celebrities have also dropped them."
“Back in the day, the A-listers were riding on the moment — Harry and Meghan were the most popular couple in the country at one time, when they got married, but there’s since been a decline," he continued.
Additionally, Harry has cut ties with his old pals, royal expert Phil Dampier noted.
“Not only has he lost his family, his royal status and military connections, but he’s also lost a lot of friends," Dampier shared. “I get the impression he hasn't got a circle of drinking buddies he can unwind within Montecito, which has a population of older people, and I’m sure that takes its toll."
“He is dependent on Meghan for his social life and for someone who was used to being one of the lads, as he was in the Army, that must affect his mental health," he added.
Star spoke to the first source.