King Charles Is 'Highly Emotional' Ahead of Prince Harry's Trip to the U.K.

"King Charles has endured a rocky time," British broadcaster Helena Chard told an outlet. "However, he has proved himself to be a very strong, focused king … He is a huge force for good and stability … He has surprised many people who wrongly believed he would be a weak king."

Charles announced in February that he was diagnosed with cancer, and Harry rushed to the U.K. to see his dad. Chard claimed that "despite being a strong king," Charles is "highly emotional" when it comes to his "darling boy."

"He finds it hard to reprimand when necessary," Chard alleged. "He is sad about situations involving his darling boy Harry. He hopes his sons will not make his final years a misery and is hopeful they will sort their differences out in time."