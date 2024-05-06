King Charles Is 'Highly Emotional' Ahead of Prince Harry's Trip to the U.K.
Prince Harry's upcoming trip to the U.K. could be overwhelming for him and King Charles, as the Duke of Sussex returns to his native nation for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
"King Charles has endured a rocky time," British broadcaster Helena Chard told an outlet. "However, he has proved himself to be a very strong, focused king … He is a huge force for good and stability … He has surprised many people who wrongly believed he would be a weak king."
Charles announced in February that he was diagnosed with cancer, and Harry rushed to the U.K. to see his dad. Chard claimed that "despite being a strong king," Charles is "highly emotional" when it comes to his "darling boy."
"He finds it hard to reprimand when necessary," Chard alleged. "He is sad about situations involving his darling boy Harry. He hopes his sons will not make his final years a misery and is hopeful they will sort their differences out in time."
Harry left the royal fold in 2020, and his memoir, Spare, impacted his relationship with The Crown.
"He has been consistent in remaining open to embracing Harry, but has been advised by courtiers and others to be leery of Harry’s intentions," Hilary Fordwich stated. "What does cause him heartache is not seeing nor even knowing his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."
According to Fordwich, Harry's various tell-all projects are a source of pain for the Windsors.
"Harry’s vituperative volleys thrown at her via his autobiographical whine-fest Spare were deeply hurtful," Fordwich alleged, referring to the tome. "[It] presented one of the greatest challenges the king faces; to embrace the very son who so bitterly bashed the love of his life."
Additionally, Charles and Kate Middleton are undergoing cancer treatment at the same time, making it harder on William.
"Would it help to welcome Harry and Meghan back into the royal fold, or at least make peace with them? Yes," Christopher Andersen explained.
"But the ball is really in the brothers’ respective courts," he shared. "The king can’t force them to reconcile, and William simply isn’t interested. All the king can do now is focus on his cancer treatment and, when possible, get out there and make himself visible."
OK! previously reported an insider alluded to the duke wanting to see Charles while in London.
"Harry's priority when he comes to England is to see his dad. He is pretty focused on this," a source told an outlet. "It will be his first port of call when he comes off the plane, to try and spend as much time with King Charles so that they can build bridges and enjoy each other's company like before."
"Harry knows it will be awkward, but it's a time to put pride and differences to one side," the insider continued.
