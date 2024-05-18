Prince Harry Is 'Heartbroken and Worried He’ll Never See' King Charles Again Amid His Majesty's Cancer Battle
Since King Charles managed to not fit his youngest son, Prince Harry, into his schedule when he was in the U.K. in mid-May, he's nervous about what the future holds.
“Harry is heartbroken and worried he’ll never see his father again," a source claimed.
As OK! previously reported, Harry, 39, was back home to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but the King, who is currently battling cancer, had other events to attend to.
“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," the rep said in a statement. "The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”
Though many thought Charles' cancer battle might actually bring him back together with the California transplant, it seems to have done the opposite.
"I don't know why they didn't meet. To me, it seemed odd because obviously, you would have thought that when a family member is in a country, you would make sure you've made a point of going to make appointments with them," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.
"The fact the King said he was extremely busy and yes, he was, he had a garden party in the afternoon, and it's possible that maybe his calendar was very full," he continued. "Sadly, I think it's a sign of how much things have deteriorated and shows you the relationship between them has obviously decreased further, and again, the same with Prince William."
Harry even invited his brood to attend the shindig at St Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday, May 8, but no one showed up.
"Even now I'm beginning to think maybe there will not be a return point from this because the relationship has been so badly damaged," the former royal staffer said. "But as with all things, time can heal. It's possible one day the relationship — in some shape or form — could be back on the cards, but right now I don't think that's an option."
Another insider also weighed in, stating they were too shocked Charles and Harry, who is not in the U.K. very often, didn't spend time together.
“It surprises me a lot. I was fully expecting them to meet," an insider dished. "I know that’s what he wanted to happen and I don’t know when he’s next back.”
Star spoke to the first source.