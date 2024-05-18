Prince Harry Is 'Heartbroken and Worried He’ll Never See' King Charles Again Amid His Majesty's Cancer Battle

Though many thought Charles' cancer battle might actually bring him back together with the California transplant, it seems to have done the opposite.

"I don't know why they didn't meet. To me, it seemed odd because obviously, you would have thought that when a family member is in a country, you would make sure you've made a point of going to make appointments with them," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.

"The fact the King said he was extremely busy and yes, he was, he had a garden party in the afternoon, and it's possible that maybe his calendar was very full," he continued. "Sadly, I think it's a sign of how much things have deteriorated and shows you the relationship between them has obviously decreased further, and again, the same with Prince William."