Prince Harry Has 'No Plans on Turning Down' Pat Tillman Award Despite Ongoing Controversy
Prince Harry will receive the Pat Tillman Award on Thursday, July 11, but the announcement wasn't well-received by sports fans and Tillman's mother, Mary.
Despite the pushback, the Duke of Sussex's press office confirmed to an outlet that he has "no plans on turning down the Pat Tillman Award for Service."
There have been anonymous sources providing insight into what the veteran thinks about the controversy, but Harry's team denounced the assertions.
His team advised that "anything published thus far regarding the Duke’s feelings or emotions have been purely speculative and without merit."
Mary isn't affiliated with the award but was honest with her thoughts about ESPN's choice.
"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award," Mary told an outlet.
"There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans," she continued. "These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."
OK! previously reported a royal source viewed the nomination as a PR stunt.
“I’m afraid it’s just a clear symbol of his desperate need for attention," the source told an outlet. "The irony of the whole of the last four years is that Harry and Meghan said they were leaving the royal family so the media would leave them alone. And now, here Harry is, literally picking up retail awards on live TV. It’s pathetic."
Despite the royal friend's views, a separate source viewed the public's reaction as distracting from Harry's decades of veteran advocacy work.
“Harry’s legacy on Invictus, the things he has achieved, that’s his real passion," the insider said. "This is the space in which he truly feels at home, it is something he deeply cares about. The reaction certainly took the shine off the award.”
American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield hinted at Harry's nomination being used to repair his image after being branded a "Hollywood flop."
“I see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accepting more trophies for awards that I don’t understand what they’re for,” Schofield said on TalkTV.
“I guess they’re trying to buy the public’s respect, they’re trying to buy good PR through networking and creating these opportunities to collect trophies for their mantle, but I think the public sees through these individuals," the podcast host continued.
Despite Mary's concerns, the network reiterated that they will celebrate Harry's dedication to the Invictus Games.
"ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world," ESPN shared in a statement to OK!. "While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”
ESPN's Vice President of Production, Kate Jackson, celebrated all the recipients in a statement.
“It’s our privilege to recognize three incredible individuals – Steve Gleason, Dawn Staley and Prince Harry,” Jackson said. “These honorees have used their platforms to change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalized and suffering communities, demonstrating incredible resilience, positivity and perseverance, and we’re thrilled to celebrate them at The 2024 ESPYS.”
