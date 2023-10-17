Prince Harry Is House Hunting in the U.K. Despite Meghan Markle's Reservations
Is Prince Harry moving back to the U.K.? The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle were kicked out of Frogmore Cottage earlier this year, and since losing their royal residence, Harry has stayed in hotels and with friends when visiting his home country.
The prince wants his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to grow up understanding their British roots, but insiders claim Meghan isn't interested in returning to overseas.
"There is a divide between the couple on this issue but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this," a source told a publication.
"Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the U.K., they will purchase that themselves," the friend stated.
In September, royal expert Tina Brown spoke to Piers Morgan about the Duchess of Sussex's disdain for the region.
"She feels that England rejected her, she rejects it and finds it cold and boring," Brown said during a Sky News Australia appearance. "There is nothing in it for her and she loves the Hollywood scene and that's where she wants to be."
In an interview, Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, explained that Harry might travel across the pond for his personal projects, but his loved ones don't include him in intimate family gatherings.
"Harry is no longer invited to family functions. He’s no longer invited into their fold. Now he's no longer royal in their eyes," Burrell revealed. "He's a celebrity. He's hurt them: he’s hurt his father, his brother, his sister-in-law, and his stepmother. I mean, really, he’s been quite ruthless in hurting so many people."
Prior to the Invictus Games, Harry stopped in London for the WellChild Awards, but Meghan was noticeably absent.
"Apparently she is not gracing London with her presence. A rare Sussex double act is being saved for Germany where the Duchess will assist Harry with the closing ceremony," Dr. Tessa Dunlop noted.
"On this occasion, I suspect Meghan's no-show in London says more about her antipathy toward Britain, than the couple's relationship," Dunlop said. "We don’t deserve her, at least so she probably thinks. Also, there's that outstanding issue regarding the couple's U.K. security and who pays for it."
Although Meghan hasn't shared why she hasn't spent time in England since Queen Elizabeth's funeral, the Suits star discussed her struggle to assimilate into royal life during an episode of "Archetypes."
"And I think for us, it's very different because we're light-skinned," Meghan told Mariah Carey. "You're not treated as a Black woman. You're not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between."
"I mean, if there's any time in my life that it's been more focused on my race, it's only once I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman," Meghan confessed. "Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted."
