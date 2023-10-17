OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry Is House Hunting in the U.K. Despite Meghan Markle's Reservations

prince harry house hunt uk meghan markle resevervations
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 17 2023, Updated 12:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Is Prince Harry moving back to the U.K.? The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle were kicked out of Frogmore Cottage earlier this year, and since losing their royal residence, Harry has stayed in hotels and with friends when visiting his home country.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry house hunt uk meghan markle resevervations
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry hopes to split his time between California and the U.K.

The prince wants his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to grow up understanding their British roots, but insiders claim Meghan isn't interested in returning to overseas.

"There is a divide between the couple on this issue but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this," a source told a publication.

"Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the U.K., they will purchase that themselves," the friend stated.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry house hunt uk meghan markle resevervations
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle hopes Prince Harry will stay in California.

In September, royal expert Tina Brown spoke to Piers Morgan about the Duchess of Sussex's disdain for the region.

"She feels that England rejected her, she rejects it and finds it cold and boring," Brown said during a Sky News Australia appearance. "There is nothing in it for her and she loves the Hollywood scene and that's where she wants to be."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry house hunt uk meghan markle resevervations
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle didn't travel with Prince Harry for the WellChild Awards.

In an interview, Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, explained that Harry might travel across the pond for his personal projects, but his loved ones don't include him in intimate family gatherings.

"Harry is no longer invited to family functions. He’s no longer invited into their fold. Now he's no longer royal in their eyes," Burrell revealed. "He's a celebrity. He's hurt them: he’s hurt his father, his brother, his sister-in-law, and his stepmother. I mean, really, he’s been quite ruthless in hurting so many people."

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Article continues below advertisement
prince harry house hunt uk meghan markle resevervations
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle discussed her discomfort with British life in an episode of 'Archetypes.'

Prior to the Invictus Games, Harry stopped in London for the WellChild Awards, but Meghan was noticeably absent.

"Apparently she is not gracing London with her presence. A rare Sussex double act is being saved for Germany where the Duchess will assist Harry with the closing ceremony," Dr. Tessa Dunlop noted.

"On this occasion, I suspect Meghan's no-show in London says more about her antipathy toward Britain, than the couple's relationship," Dunlop said. "We don’t deserve her, at least so she probably thinks. Also, there's that outstanding issue regarding the couple's U.K. security and who pays for it."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Although Meghan hasn't shared why she hasn't spent time in England since Queen Elizabeth's funeral, the Suits star discussed her struggle to assimilate into royal life during an episode of "Archetypes."

"And I think for us, it's very different because we're light-skinned," Meghan told Mariah Carey. "You're not treated as a Black woman. You're not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between."

"I mean, if there's any time in my life that it's been more focused on my race, it's only once I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman," Meghan confessed. "Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted."

Insiders spoke to OK! U.K.

Dunlop spoke to The Mirror.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.