Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spotted on Secret Caribbean Vacation Where 'Billionaires Go to Escape Millionaires'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are jet-setting around the world! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently spotted enjoying a romantic getaway in the Caribbean shortly after hosting Archewell's first in-person event in New York City.
After a busy day in Manhattan, the two fled the U.S. to spend time in Canouan.
“They looked happy," a source told an outlet. "As Harry walked out of the shop, he slightly bumped into one of the barrels [outside] and they both giggled and Meghan reached for his hand. They just looked very happy to be having a holiday together."
A bystander snapped a photo of Meghan and Harry enjoying a stroll while sporting cream-colored casual attire.
“[The Sussexes] had been shopping at exclusive grocery store Faye before they took a walk on the bougainvillea-festooned promenade and subsequently boarded a luxury tender boat to Canouan’s north shore," a publication reported. “The intimate island is known as the place ‘billionaires go to escape millionaires.'"
Prior to the couple traveling to Canouan, they were on the East Coast for World Mental Health Day. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hoped to advocate for families that lost children due to cyberbullying.
“I can’t start without thanking all the parents, the mothers and fathers for being with us physically today, but also being on this journey with us for the last year, creating this community of shared experience,” Harry told a crowd on Tuesday, October 10.
“We know it’s not easy for you guys to be here so thank you very much,” he continued.
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Make Their First Trip to New York City After Their 'Catastrophic Car Chase'
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Doubling Down on Security to Avoid 'Any Risks' in New York City After Their 'Catastrophic Car Chase'
- Meghan Markle Told Carson Daly 'Bring It In' for a Hug After Talk Show Host Feared Breaking 'Royal Rules'
Meghan explained that she and her husband had been working privately to minimize the risk that comes with internet use.
"A year ago we met some of the families, and at the time, it was impossible not to be in tears hearing their stories because it's just that devastating," the actress shared.
"As parents, though our kids are really young, 2 1/2 and 4 1/2, but social media isn't going away and by design, there was an entry post that was supposed to be positive and create community but something has devolved and there's no way to hear that and not try to help these families have their stories be heard," the Suits star continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meghan and Harry's work aligns with the core mission of Archewell, and after Meghan was accused of mistreating palace staffers, the Sussexes went on a campaign against internet trolling.
“I think for us, for myself and my wife, with kids growing up in a digital age, the priority here is to again turn pain into purpose and provide as much support as well as a spotlight and a platform for these parents to come together, to heal, to grieve and to also collectively focus on solutions so that no other family anywhere has to go through what they’ve been through," Harry noted.
Photos were published by Daily Mail.
Sources spoke to The Mirror.