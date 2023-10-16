Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spotted on Secret Caribbean Vacation Where 'Billionaires Go to Escape Millionaires'

Prior to the couple traveling to Canouan, they were on the East Coast for World Mental Health Day. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hoped to advocate for families that lost children due to cyberbullying.

“I can’t start without thanking all the parents, the mothers and fathers for being with us physically today, but also being on this journey with us for the last year, creating this community of shared experience,” Harry told a crowd on Tuesday, October 10.

“We know it’s not easy for you guys to be here so thank you very much,” he continued.