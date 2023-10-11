King Charles Sent Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a 'Secret' Message in the Hopes of Becoming a 'United Family'
Is King Charles ready to reunite with his youngest child, Prince Harry? His Majesty and the Duke of Sussex's relationship was greatly impacted by the release of Spare, various interviews and a docuseries, but one insider claimed the monarch is finally ready to talk.
Royal expert Tom Sykes revealed that Charles' approach to the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew could open the door for Harry to meet with his dad.
"A family friend of the King’s [has said] that it was clear there had been a willingness to bring Andrew in from the cold, and, intriguingly, hinted that it could be a template for future reconciliation with his son," Sykes told an outlet.
Charles' ability to spend time with Andrew, despite him being stripped of his royal titles, was seen as a "secret" and subtle statement to the veteran and his wife, Meghan Markle.
“The extent to which the King has publicly made it clear Andrew is still part of the family has caught some people by surprise," the journalist explained. “But ultimately, he has the interests of the monarchy at heart, and that means a united family, whatever its problems. Hopefully, that message is getting through to Harry and Meghan."
OK! previously reported the public distance between Harry and Charles had a negative impact on the monarchy's reputation.
“It’s not sustainable for the king, who is the national symbol of unity, to be on such bad terms with his son that they haven’t been pictured together in years," the source explained. "Ultimately Charles has not just a personal but also a strategic need to resolve the issue."
While promoting his book, Harry admitted that he hoped his loved ones would say sorry for the public mistreatment of the Suits star.
"The way I see it is, I’m willing to forgive you [the royal family] for everything you’ve done, and I wish you’d actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I’m delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I’d really like is some accountability," the Archewell co-founder explained.
He later added that he required "an apology to my wife."
Despite Harry's public plea, sources made it clear that the patriarch isn't remorseful.
“It has been reported that Charles wants an apology from Harry, but that’s far from the case," an insider confessed. "[Charles] wouldn’t expect that. He knows the Windsors are a stubborn lot and Harry is no exception. The quid-pro-quo is, can Harry accept that he won’t be getting an apology either?"
Sources spoke to The Daily Express.