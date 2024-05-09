Prince Harry Is 'Hurt and Disappointed' About Not Spending Time With King Charles During His U.K. Trip
Prince Harry returned to the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but the Duke of Sussex didn't meet with his father, King Charles. The duo hasn't been reunited since Harry's February trip to London, and royal experts think Harry is hurting over their tense relationship.
"He hasn't got many other plans," royal expert Katie Nicholl told an outlet. "He was, of course, hoping to see his family. Possibly that's why the trip was three days... but as we now know, there will be no family meetings."
"I think certainly the fact that time hasn't been made over these three days for father and son to have some sort of meeting — when you consider their last meeting was just about 30 or 40 minutes when Harry flew all the way from California to see his father — certainly fuels that narrative of a rift," she added.
Since Charles' coronation, Harry has gone to his native nation without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
"He very much wants to be close to his son again and to see more of his grandchildren, who he's barely seen since they were born," Nicholl said of the King's wishes.
Aside from Harry's youngsters growing up without the Windsors, the duke's various tell-alls continue to impact his ties to the royal fold.
"There is a sense of surprise that he hasn't made time to see his son," the biographer shared of Charles' schedule being too full.
According to Nicholl, the "fundamental issue" is "this breakdown of trust between Harry and the family."
Prior to leaving the U.K., Harry often attended events alongside Charles and his brother, Prince William, but Nicholl thinks it will take time for the unit to reunite.
"Clearly, there are still some pretty major trust issues and concerns on Charles' part that any private meetings or conversations that he has with his son may not stay private for long," she said. "I think Harry's going to have to work really quite hard to repair some of that trust before he's going to get a sort of privileged audience with his father."
"There is just a feeling of of disappointment, certainly on Harry's part, and genuine sadness that he hasn't got to see his father," she noted.
A rep for Harry confirmed that he wouldn't see Charles while in the U.K., but Nicholl believes the veteran wants to see Charles as he undergoes cancer treatment.
"When you take away the rift and who they are in terms of the royal family, they are a family, and Harry's gone through an awful lot since finding out his father's been diagnosed with cancer," Nicholl stated. "He's all those miles away, understandably very worried about his papa, as he calls him, and he is here for three days."
"I think it was very much his hope that he'd get to see his father. I'm told he's rather hurt and quite disappointed that he hasn't had that opportunity," the journalist continued.
Although Harry's time with his relatives is minimal, many royalists expected Charles' health challenges to help the Sussexes end their feud — but it doesn't look like that is possible right now.
"Harry has said that he had hoped that, out of the adversity of his father's illness, he would reunify with the family. It's clearly very much his intention," Nicholl explained. "My understanding is the king also wants to sort of rekindle his relationship with his son."
"He loves his son. He's a very forgiving man. I think he certainly wants to move on. While time hasn't been made available on this particular trip, it'll certainly be the king's hope that he will get to see Harry and his family at some point later this year," she concluded.