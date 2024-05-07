Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Unfair' Attacks on the Royal Family 'Ruined’ King Charles' First Year as King
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry publicly complained about their time as royals, and an expert accused the duo of "ruining" King Charles' reign due to their "unfair" tell-all projects.
"The facts simply are with Harry and Megan that after Spare enough was enough, so he had them evicted from Frogmore Cottage, and I don’t think they expected it," Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet. "And they certainly didn’t like it."
"But the revelations in Spare, and not only the attacks on the royal family in that book and in the interviews surrounding it, which large numbers of people, watched, of course that Harry was responsible for, and it was his memoir," he continued.
Meghan openly struggled with being a working duchess, and the couple alluded to the Windsors treating the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Archie differently due to their African-American heritage.
"They will forever, it seems, be in the news and precisely how they behave and what they decide to do a matter for them obviously," Fitzwilliams noted.
Along with his actions impacting the monarchy's reputation, Harry won't see Charles during his brief trip to the U.K. to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. OK! previously reported a spokesperson revealed Charles won't be able to see his son on Wednesday, May 8.
"It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," the message read. "The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."
In February, Charles announced he was diagnosed with cancer, leading Harry to rush home to his dad.
"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry told Good Morning America. "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."
"I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can," he added.
Although Harry won't see Charles while in London, he will reunite with Meghan in Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games.
“The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has expressed its honor and delight for the acceptance of the Duke of Sussex, His Royal Highness, Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan to visit Nigeria in May, 2024," the Nigerian Defence Headquarters said in a statement.
“During their stay in the country, they will be meeting with service members and will be hosted to arrays of cultural activities," the blurb continued. “It would be recalled that Prince Harry, the Duke of Duchess founded the Invictus games, an international multi-sporting event which offers recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick service men and women. It also gives soldiers awareness and recognition in society to support their path in rehabilitation."
Due to Harry's love for the continent, the nation is hopeful that the Invictus Games will one day be in Nigeria.
“The visit is to consolidate Nigeria’s stronghold at the game and the possibility of hosting the event later years," the statement noted. “The Honourable Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, who was at Germany at last year’s event, has accepted to host the games when granted to Nigeria."
Fitzwilliams spoke to The Sun.