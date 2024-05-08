Prince William Might Have Prevented King Charles and Prince Harry From Reuniting

“There is some talk that behind the scenes, a lot of negotiating went on," royal editor Charlotte Griffiths told GB News. “I think the reason was because Harry made certain demands about who could be in the room and who couldn’t."

“Although on the surface it looks like a snub, Harry made it very difficult for his father," the commentator added. “Maybe other forces were driving Charles’s position on this."

Aside from Harry's requirements, William continues to be protective of Charles and Kate Middleton as the two battle cancer.

"William may have had a thought about how this meeting should be conducted or whether it should be conducted at all," she continued.