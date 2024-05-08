Prince William Might Have Prevented King Charles and Prince Harry From Reuniting
Prince Harry returned to the U.K. on Tuesday, May 7, but the Duke of Sussex won't be seeing King Charles while in London. Although Charles and Harry's scheduling conflict was credited to their busy schedules, one expert thinks Prince William had a role in their scrapped reunion.
“There is some talk that behind the scenes, a lot of negotiating went on," royal editor Charlotte Griffiths told GB News. “I think the reason was because Harry made certain demands about who could be in the room and who couldn’t."
“Although on the surface it looks like a snub, Harry made it very difficult for his father," the commentator added. “Maybe other forces were driving Charles’s position on this."
Aside from Harry's requirements, William continues to be protective of Charles and Kate Middleton as the two battle cancer.
"William may have had a thought about how this meeting should be conducted or whether it should be conducted at all," she continued.
Harry spoke at an event celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games on Wednesday, May 8, and neither Meghan Markle nor the senior royals were in attendance.
“Harry was without his wife as well, so this was fraught with difficulty," the commentator explained.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the veteran confirmed Charles and Harry wouldn't come together during his trip.
“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," they stated.
“The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," the rep added.
OK! previously reported American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield hinted that the lack of support Harry recieved was due to his various tell-alls.
"There will be no senior members of the royal family to support Prince Harry," Schofield told an outlet.
"Prince Harry is suffering the consequences of his actions," Schofield explained. "Harry does not take responsibility for the tsunami of hurt he has caused his family. The king sees this very clearly. Harry is still under the impression that he has not done anything wrong by purging family secrets for paychecks. That delusion concerns everyone that used to be close to Harry."
Although Harry and Charles won't see each other, Charles met with his son after announcing he was diagnosed with cancer in February.
"The king is happy to spend time with his youngest son but will remain guarded to protect the people that he loves and who have shown him unconditional loyalty," Schofield noted. "Harry will always have access to his father, but the trust is long gone."
"King Charles is not pushy and will not demand any type of reconciliation," she added.