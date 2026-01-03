or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Royals > The Royal Family
ROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Why This Christmas Was a 'Make-or-Break' Holiday for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend the seventh festive season away from the royal family and The Firm.

Jan. 3 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced what royal experts are telling OK! is a "make-or-break" Christmas for their family life and public careers, as the Sussexes spent a seventh festive season away from the monarch and The Firm.

image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the holidays away from the royal family.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the holidays away from the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained largely out of royal celebrations since stepping back from official duties in 2020, despite occasional signals that a reconciliation with King Charles, 77, could be possible.

Royal experts tell us this year's holiday period was particularly fraught for the couple in terms of their relationship with the royals, despite Harry landing a 54-minute meeting with cancer-battling Charles in the U.K. earlier this year during a trip to Britain, during which royal watchers say he begged for a way back into the royal fold.

image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.
Source: NETFLIX

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.

"Harry went into that meeting with his father clearly hoping he could find a way back into the family, but that door is effectively closed – there's no realistic route for him," a source told us.

"He's openly admitted he doesn't know how much time his father has left, and that clearly weighs on him. That said, he's not particularly high on Charles' list of priorities right now. Meghan, meanwhile, remains estranged from her own family and has no desire to return to the U.K., so tensions on both sides end up working against what Harry would instinctively want. The end result is that they faced a very lonely Christmas."

image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry faced a very lonely Christmas, a source said.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry faced a very lonely Christmas, a source said.

The Sussexes' relationship with the royal household has been strained for years. Harry and the King met for less than an hour at Clarence House, London, in September, despite it being their first in-person meeting in more than 18 months. Sources said hopes for a breakthrough after the chat were damaged after details of the meeting were allegedly "leaked" to the press.

"Harry only secured that 54-minute meeting with the King at the very last moment, and he was made absolutely clear that it was not to be discussed publicly," a palace aide said. "Yet shortly afterwards, he boards a train to Ukraine and tells a journalist he stands by everything he wrote in Spare, with no regrets at all. It ruined any chance he had of worming his way back into the royal family."

Security concerns have also played a role in Harry's estrangement. He was said to have been "devastated" after losing a court battle earlier this year over the decision to downgrade royal-standard protection for him and his family when they were back in Britain. He now may have won a review by the U.K.'s Home Office into the threat level against him, but sources tell us that still won't pave the way for a reunion with the King and a way back into the royal family.

Meghan's estrangement from her own family compounds the challenge.

Image of Meghan Markle continued to be estranged from her own family.
Source: NETFLIX

Meghan Markle continued to be estranged from her own family.

Her father, Thomas Markle Sr, 81, has suffered severe health issues over the years, including a heart attack and recent limb amputation in the Philippines. Meghan's team say she "reached out" to him by having a letter delivered to him, but critics have savaged her for not rushing to be at his bedside in his time of need at Christmas.

Thomas has said he was open to reconciling with his daughter and finally meeting his grandchildren, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, as well as meeting his son-in-law at last.

"This Christmas represents a pivotal test for Meghan, largely because of two key concerns – money and the public-facing strategy around her brand," a source said. "Her lifestyle ventures haven't generated the momentum she was hoping for. She's managed to maintain a glossy image and give the impression that everything is on track, but in reality the results have fallen well short."

"What happens next rests heavily on how much her lifestyle brand brings in over the festive period, because if sales don't meet expectations, both she and Harry will be forced to confront some difficult decisions about their future in 2026. It really is a make-or-break holiday for them and their brand."

For Harry, professional and charitable engagements have dwindled. A source described the pair as "dwindling assets" in the eyes of Netflix, who recently downgraded the pair's content deal.

