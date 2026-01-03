ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Why This Christmas Was a 'Make-or-Break' Holiday for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend the seventh festive season away from the royal family and The Firm. Aaron Tinney Jan. 3 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced what royal experts are telling OK! is a "make-or-break" Christmas for their family life and public careers, as the Sussexes spent a seventh festive season away from the monarch and The Firm.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the holidays away from the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained largely out of royal celebrations since stepping back from official duties in 2020, despite occasional signals that a reconciliation with King Charles, 77, could be possible. Royal experts tell us this year's holiday period was particularly fraught for the couple in terms of their relationship with the royals, despite Harry landing a 54-minute meeting with cancer-battling Charles in the U.K. earlier this year during a trip to Britain, during which royal watchers say he begged for a way back into the royal fold.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NETFLIX Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

"Harry went into that meeting with his father clearly hoping he could find a way back into the family, but that door is effectively closed – there's no realistic route for him," a source told us. "He's openly admitted he doesn't know how much time his father has left, and that clearly weighs on him. That said, he's not particularly high on Charles' list of priorities right now. Meghan, meanwhile, remains estranged from her own family and has no desire to return to the U.K., so tensions on both sides end up working against what Harry would instinctively want. The end result is that they faced a very lonely Christmas."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry faced a very lonely Christmas, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

The Sussexes' relationship with the royal household has been strained for years. Harry and the King met for less than an hour at Clarence House, London, in September, despite it being their first in-person meeting in more than 18 months. Sources said hopes for a breakthrough after the chat were damaged after details of the meeting were allegedly "leaked" to the press.

Article continues below advertisement

"Harry only secured that 54-minute meeting with the King at the very last moment, and he was made absolutely clear that it was not to be discussed publicly," a palace aide said. "Yet shortly afterwards, he boards a train to Ukraine and tells a journalist he stands by everything he wrote in Spare, with no regrets at all. It ruined any chance he had of worming his way back into the royal family." Security concerns have also played a role in Harry's estrangement. He was said to have been "devastated" after losing a court battle earlier this year over the decision to downgrade royal-standard protection for him and his family when they were back in Britain. He now may have won a review by the U.K.'s Home Office into the threat level against him, but sources tell us that still won't pave the way for a reunion with the King and a way back into the royal family. Meghan's estrangement from her own family compounds the challenge.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NETFLIX Meghan Markle continued to be estranged from her own family.