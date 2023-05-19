Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Demand' Paparazzi Footage of Car Chase, Agency Hits Back by Taking Dig at Their Royal Status
The drama continues! A few days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spokesman claimed they were in a near "catastrophic car chase" due to unhinged paparazzi, the Sussexes requested the photo agency hand over footage from the incident.
According to a report, the pair's legal team stated, "We hereby demand that Backgrid immediately provide us with copies of all photos, videos, and/or films taken last night by the freelance photographers after the couple left their event and over the next several hours."
Backgrid refused to comply, but they added insult to injury by also taking a dig at Harry and Meghan's broken ties with the royal family.
"In America, as I'm sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do," the company's legal team replied. "Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago. We stand by our founding fathers."
As OK! reported, the situation went down in Manhattan on Tuesday, May 16, after the couple and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, left the Women of Vision awards.
At the time, their rep claimed that once they got in their taxi, they were were "involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."
However, the NYPD claimed while "numerous photographers made their transport challenging ... there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."
The Sussexes' taxi driver, Sukhcharn "Sonny" Singh, echoed that sentiment, telling BBC that though the parents-of-two were "nervous" throughout the ordeal, he never felt like anyone was in true danger. "I don't think that's true, I think that's all exaggerated and stuff like that," he said. "Don't read too much into that."
