Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Demand' Paparazzi Footage of Car Chase, Agency Hits Back by Taking Dig at Their Royal Status

The drama continues! A few days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spokesman claimed they were in a near "catastrophic car chase" due to unhinged paparazzi, the Sussexes requested the photo agency hand over footage from the incident.

According to a report, the pair's legal team stated, "We hereby demand that Backgrid immediately provide us with copies of all photos, videos, and/or films taken last night by the freelance photographers after the couple left their event and over the next several hours."