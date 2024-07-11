Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Drowning Out the Outside Noise' After Pat Tillman Award Backlash
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are carrying on, as critics continue to slam the Duke of Sussex's Pat Tillman Award.
The couple is expected to attend the ESPYs on Thursday, July 11, despite viewers advocating for Harry to turn down the distinction.
The Sussexes are “very used to the criticism, given everything that’s gone on over the last few years,” Grant Harrold told an outlet.
“I’m sure they’ll be drowning out the outside noise by continuing with their normal and everyday life and trying not to turn on the television, or read the papers as much," the former royal butler shared. “They’re being talked about constantly, given their profiles."
Harrold, who worked for King Charles for several years, believes Harry isn't letting the commentary phase him.
“From what I remember, Harry was always an extremely private person, so I’m not sure how he’ll feel about that, but I can imagine his way of coping with the attention is to carry on as normal,” he added.
“He’d never want to cause any upset,” Harrold explained. “If he thinks that it is going to cause upset, then it is quite likely that he could decline the award . . . because he’d never want to cause any upset and it would affect him hearing about the backlash.”
OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex's press team confirmed he has "no plans on turning down the Pat Tillman Award for Service."
The duke's team advised that "anything published thus far regarding the Duke’s feelings or emotions have been purely speculative and without merit."
Tillman's mother, Mary, isn't a part of the foundation, but she was candid about her disappointment in Harry being nominated.
"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award," Mary told a publication.
"There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans," she stated. "These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."
A source close to the royal family thinks the award ceremony is for publicity.
“I’m afraid it’s just a clear symbol of his desperate need for attention," the source told an outlet. "The irony of the whole of the last four years is that Harry and Meghan said they were leaving the royal family so the media would leave them alone. And now, here Harry is, literally picking up retail awards on live TV. It’s pathetic."
Despite the mixed response, ESPN stood by their choice.
"ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world," ESPN shared in a statement to OK!. "While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”
Harrold spoke to the New York Post.