'Prodigal Son' Prince Harry 'Really Upset' King Charles by Attacking Queen Camilla in 'Spare'
Prince Harry complained about Queen Camilla in his 2023 memoir, Spare, and it seems like King Charles is still disappointed in the Duke of Sussex's depiction of his "wicked" stepmother.
"Harry's just lost his way a bit in my view. I think he is the prodigal son, in my view, and he's got to think about what he's doing and think what damage he's done," Arthur Edwards told an outlet.
"Of course the King felt very upset with that last thing Harry did — the book — especially what he said about his lovely wife (Queen) Camilla," he added.
OK! previously reported royal correspondent Roya Nikkah said that Harry turned down Charles' invitation to stay at a royal estate during his brief trip to his native nation.
"All the narrative from the moment he [Harry] touched down and we got that statement from Harry's spokesperson saying it's not possible for Harry to see his father, his father is too busy, he completely understands," Nikkah said on "The Royals with Roya and Kate" podcast. "That set the mood music for the whole week that Harry had said 'Pa is too busy to see me.'"
"I just thought something didn't feel quite right about this, so I dug away and dug away a bit deeper and found out that actually, Harry had asked if he could stay and Charles had said, 'Yes, come and stay son,'" she noted. "You come and stay in a royal residence, you are near where I am so it's going to be much easier for me to see you given what's going on with my diary and your diary."
Harry released a statement before landing in London, but Nikkah hinted at there being a larger issue between them.
"And that turned everything on its head because the narrative from Harry that I wanted to see my father but he is too busy to see me, actually the reality was Charles said, 'Yes, please do come and stay in a royal gaff and that would make it much easier for me to see each other,'" Nikkah stated.
The Duke of Sussex confirmed in a statement that he wouldn't meet with Charles while in London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," a spokesperson said. "The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”
Nikkah's costar, Kate Mansey, alluded to Harry's public confirmation annoying Charles.
"Someone at the palace told me that the King was bruised by that statement that Harry put out, which all plays into exactly why," Mansey said.
"The clashing that still remains is that Harry let it be known that he absolutely did ask to see his father, he put in a request well in advance of coming, more than 28 days before the warning he gives to the Home Office for security, absolutely adamant that he did," she added. "Charles' camp says as far as we are aware, we didn't get a request. So still recollections may vary."
