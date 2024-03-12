Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a 'Golden Opportunity' to Reconcile With the Royal Family After Kate Middleton’s Botched Photo Scandal

"Meghan and Harry now have a golden opportunity to not only accelerate healing their riff with the royal family but to restore some of their likability in the eyes of the public," McCormick told an outlet. "If I was advising Meghan, I would tell her to speak loud and passionate in defense of Kate."

After leaving the U.K., Meghan alluded to the British press attacking her while writing positive stories about her sister-in-law, but in recent weeks, Kate has been on the receiving end of scrutiny.

"Meghan may not like being on the brunt of negative press but, she's definitely more familiar with it than Kate," the commentator added. "The Duchess could help the Princess of Wales tremendously by guiding her through this crisis publicly and behind the scenes."