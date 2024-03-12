OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a 'Golden Opportunity' to Reconcile With the Royal Family After Kate Middleton’s Botched Photo Scandal

meghan markle prince harry golden opportunity reconcile royal family
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 12 2024, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kate Middleton is a beloved figure within the royal family, but the Princess of Wales is at the center of controversy after returning to social media using a poorly altered photo amid her health crisis.

Although Kate and Meghan Markle struggled to bond in the past, PR expert Ryan McCormick thinks the shift in the public's treatment of Kate will help the dueling duchesses reconcile.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harry golden opportunity reconcile royal family
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle argued over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress.

"Meghan and Harry now have a golden opportunity to not only accelerate healing their riff with the royal family but to restore some of their likability in the eyes of the public," McCormick told an outlet. "If I was advising Meghan, I would tell her to speak loud and passionate in defense of Kate."

After leaving the U.K., Meghan alluded to the British press attacking her while writing positive stories about her sister-in-law, but in recent weeks, Kate has been on the receiving end of scrutiny.

"Meghan may not like being on the brunt of negative press but, she's definitely more familiar with it than Kate," the commentator added. "The Duchess could help the Princess of Wales tremendously by guiding her through this crisis publicly and behind the scenes."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harry golden opportunity reconcile royal family
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

The viral snapshot ultimately threatened the integrity of The Crown.

"The controversy surrounding Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo has now become a full-blown PR crisis," McCormick said.

"Some sites have listed up to 18 noticeable edits including a missing wedding ring," he added. "The only thing I haven't seen yet is evidence of Kate's face and skin complexion being changed (which could imply a coverup to the true nature of her health). Whomever released the image may want to consider another career."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harry golden opportunity reconcile royal family
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle branded Kate Middleton as 'formal.'

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported anti-monarchist Graham Smith thinks The Firm's response to Kate's mishap shows the lack of concern for civilians' opinions.

“Kate’s statement answers no questions. We can all see the photo has been edited,” Smith told an outlet. "The question is why? Why haven’t they released the original photo? A statement parsed via the press office of Prince William which says nothing and explains nothing shows a general disregard for the public."

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle prince harry golden opportunity reconcile royal family
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's last royal engagement was Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Cole shared that The Firm's approach to the princess' mistake is only making people distrust Kate and William more.

“Kensington Palace must now come up with a full and plausible explanation of how and why this cack-handed attempt at media manipulation came about,” Cole explained. “Otherwise, there is a danger of permanent damage to the credibility of the royal family.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Kate took accountability for her botched snapshot on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C,” she wrote.

McCormick spoke to The Mirror.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.