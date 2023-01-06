Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Destructive Media Circus' Slamming The Royal Family Is 'Nothing Short Of A Betrayal': Source
In an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, set to air on Sunday, January 8, Prince Harry revealed he hopes to "sit down and talk" with his father, King Charles III, about their rocky relationship and whether he will be attending his coronation in May.
However, according to a royal expert, between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "media circus" surrounding their tell-all Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the looming release of Harry's memoir, they can't see a reconciliation happening "in the foreseeable future."
"The royal family cannot answer their complaints point by point," Richard Fitzwilliams said in a recent interview. "However, with last month’s trailer, a six-hour Netflix docuseries and now this, it is becoming a destructive media circus."
PRINCE HARRY'S CLAIMS THAT HIS FAMILY WON'T RECONCILE ARE 'COMPLETE AND UNADULTERATED NONSENSE,' PALACE SOURCES SAY
"It is particularly ironic for a couple who so publicly desires privacy and whose income depends on being members of the royal family," he continued. "It is nothing short of a betrayal."
Harry's highly anticipated memoir, Spare, is set to hit shelves everywhere on Tuesday, January 10, but shocking claims hidden in the pages are already hitting headlines.
PRINCE HARRY ADMITS 'I WOULD LIKE TO HAVE MY FATHER & BROTHER BACK' EVEN THOUGH 'THEY'VE SHOWN NO WILLINGNESS TO RECONCILE'
As OK! previously reported, the father-of-two — he shares Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, with Meghan Markle — accused Charles of planting negative stories about him and his brother, Prince William, in the press in exchange for positive stories about himself.
"Pa instantly got upset. He began shouting that Willy was paranoid. We both were," the 38-year-old wrote of when the brothers confronted their father. "Just because we were getting bad press, and he was getting good, that didn’t mean his staff was behind it."
Harry also detailed the private fallout of his father's years-long affair with his now-wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, noting that William in particular was emotionally affected by His Majesty's infidelity.
"[It] confused him, tormented him, and when those suspicions were confirmed he felt tremendous guilt for having done nothing, said nothing, sooner," an excerpt of the book read.