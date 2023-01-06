Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Destructive Media Circus' Slamming The Royal Family Is 'Nothing Short Of A Betrayal': Source

In an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, set to air on Sunday, January 8, Prince Harry revealed he hopes to "sit down and talk" with his father, King Charles III, about their rocky relationship and whether he will be attending his coronation in May.

However, according to a royal expert, between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "media circus" surrounding their tell-all Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the looming release of Harry's memoir, they can't see a reconciliation happening "in the foreseeable future."