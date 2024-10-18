Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set to Recreate 'Malibu in Europe' After They Buy New Home in Portugal — Miles Away From the Royal Family

The Sussexes are expected to enjoy the European vacation spot, but the Duchess of Sussex hasn't returned to the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral. OK! previously reported a royal expert predicted that the former actress won't visit the U.K. without access to police personnel.

"Meghan has said she's only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential," biographer Tom Quinn told an outlet.

"Meghan will never return to the U.K. and stay with her husband's relatives," Quinn continued.