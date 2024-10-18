Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set to Recreate 'Malibu in Europe' After They Buy New Home in Portugal — Miles Away From the Royal Family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly purchased a home in Portugal's lavish Tróia Peninsula just one year after being evicted from their royal residence, Frogmore Cottage.
According to an outlet, the Tróia Peninsula has been dubbed “the Hamptons of Portugal” and the “Malibu of Europe."
The Sussexes aren't the only royals who enjoy spending time in the Iberian country, as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank split their time between Portugal and the U.K.
The Sussexes are expected to enjoy the European vacation spot, but the Duchess of Sussex hasn't returned to the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral. OK! previously reported a royal expert predicted that the former actress won't visit the U.K. without access to police personnel.
"Meghan has said she's only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential," biographer Tom Quinn told an outlet.
"Meghan will never return to the U.K. and stay with her husband's relatives," Quinn continued.
In a documentary, Harry revealed he fears for Meghan's safety while in his native nation.
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” the duke said in Tabloids on Trial. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
Harry lost his legal battle against the Home Office for police protection, but he can appeal the court's decision.
“The threat is very real. He needs protection. The idea that the security forces wouldn’t allow anything to happen is a very glib dismissal of the reality of the threat the family faces," a source told an outlet.
Aside from their lack of security privileges, King Charles asked them to vacate Frogmore Cottage after three years of the partners being based in California.
"Harry and Meghan imagined Frogmore would always be there for them even if they came back to the U.K. for just a few weeks each year and even if they were no longer working royals," Quinn told an outlet.
"That assumption speaks volumes about just how out of touch with each other King Charles and his son had become," he added.
According to Quinn, the Invictus Games founder was hurt by his father's decision.
"At the time, few people realized what a slap in the face the eviction from Frogmore felt like for Harry – it was the last straw," the writer explained. "Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive."
"Harry couldn't see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence," he shared. "Harry took it as a cruel rejection — a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long drawn-out, painful divorce."
