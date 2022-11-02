Prince Harry Has 'No Regrets' About 'Spare' After Trying To 'Minimize The Fallout Caused' By The Memoir, Spills Source

Keeping his head held high. As the royal family and rest of the world await the release of Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex is apparently hoping he has done enough to lessen the fallout that his pages may cause.

"Harry has been working hard to strike a balance that will hopefully minimize the fallout caused by this book," an insider told a news publication, noting that the 38-year-old is trying to stay "true to his principles" while keeping his publishers "happy at the same time."