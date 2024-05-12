Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle 'Haven’t Put the Past Behind Them Just Yet'
It looks like the feud may never end. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the U.S. and released tell-alls, including the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry's book, Spare, their relationship with Kate Middleton and Prince William has only seemed to have gotten worse.
“Harry, William, Kate and Meghan haven’t put the past behind them just yet,” a source dished about "The Fab Four." “For the first time in a long time, though, there’s promise.”
As OK! previously reported, Harry, 39, is currently in the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but he's not seeing his father, King Charles, who is battling cancer, during this trip.
"It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," the message read. "The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."
As a result, Harry feels slighted by his father not making time for him.
"He hasn't got many other plans," royal expert Katie Nicholl shared. "He was, of course, hoping to see his family. Possibly that's why the trip was three days... but as we now know, there will be no family meetings."
"I think certainly the fact that time hasn't been made over these three days for father and son to have some sort of meeting — when you consider their last meeting was just about 30 or 40 minutes when Harry flew all the way from California to see his father — certainly fuels that narrative of a rift," she added.
To make matters worse, the monarch, 75 doesn't have a relationship with his grandkids, Archie and Lilibet.
"He very much wants to be close to his son again and to see more of his grandchildren, who he's barely seen since they were born," Nicholl said of the King's wishes.
According to Nicholl, Harry needs to prove himself to his father and brother in order to get on their good side.
"Clearly, there are still some pretty major trust issues and concerns on Charles' part that any private meetings or conversations that he has with his son may not stay private for long," she said. "I think Harry's going to have to work really quite hard to repair some of that trust before he's going to get a sort of privileged audience with his father."
"There is just a feeling of of disappointment, certainly on Harry's part, and genuine sadness that he hasn't got to see his father," she noted.
