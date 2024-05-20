Harry and Meghan to 'Snub Wedding of Archie's Godfather' Next Month in Bid to Avoid Wrath of Top Royals

The Duke of Sussex visited the U.K. earlier this month to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but Harry didn't meet with Charles or William. Aside from his scrapped reunion with his father, the royal family failed to publicly acknowledge the couple's sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 19.

"The Sussexes celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday (May 19)," Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet. After their successful three-day trip to Nigeria, which, though private, was much like a royal tour, things could be looking up for them if they plan their future activities with care."

"Meghan's program for Netflix on cookery and entertaining and her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard and Harry's series for Netflix on polo, show some much-needed activity," he continued. "They clearly need more A list endorsements."