Harry and Meghan to 'Snub Wedding of Archie's Godfather' Next Month in Bid to Avoid Wrath of Top Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to skip Prince Archie's godfather Hugh Grosvenor's wedding, as their royal family feud worsens. Grosvenor is set to wed Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral in June, and according to reports, the Sussexes have opted out of attending altogether.
"Hugh is one of the very few close friends of William and Harry's who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both. He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realizes it's unlikely to happen before the wedding," an insider told an outlet.
Although King Charles and Kate Middleton will reportedly skip the gathering as they both battle cancer, sources claimed William will be one of the 400 guests at the event.
The Duke of Sussex visited the U.K. earlier this month to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but Harry didn't meet with Charles or William. Aside from his scrapped reunion with his father, the royal family failed to publicly acknowledge the couple's sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 19.
"The Sussexes celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday (May 19)," Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet. After their successful three-day trip to Nigeria, which, though private, was much like a royal tour, things could be looking up for them if they plan their future activities with care."
"Meghan's program for Netflix on cookery and entertaining and her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard and Harry's series for Netflix on polo, show some much-needed activity," he continued. "They clearly need more A list endorsements."
The Sussexes won't be in the U.K. for Grosvenor and Henson's nuptials, but they will take on more international trips to expand the Invictus Games and the Archewell Foundation's reach. OK! previously reported a royal insider claimed the duo's work overseas could become a conflict of interest for the Windsors.
“Harry and Meghan have different priorities because they are no longer working royals," the former royal staffer continued. "But of course, the vast majority of the world is ignorant of such distinctions and regard Harry and Meghan as every bit as representative of the royal family as William and Charles, so if these rival foreign tours become a regular thing, it could muddy the waters."
"The reason they went to Nigeria was to promote Invictus (the Paralympic-style event Harry set up) — and themselves. That’s not what royal tours are about,” they added.
While chatting with a magazine, Harry admitted that they will take on more philanthropic opportunities around the world.
“It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change," Harry shared. "There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters."
"Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work," he continued.
While in West Africa, the pair was enthusiastic about being there and their new lives in California.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
Fitzwilliams spoke to The Mirror.
Insiders spoke to The Sun.