Prince Archie's Godfather 'Relieved' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Skip His 'Society' Wedding
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to skip Prince Archie's godfather Hugh Grosvenor's wedding, but royal experts think the Duke of Westminster is unbothered by their anticipated absence.
"Harry and Meghan obviously probably have no intention of flying 5,000 miles to go to a wedding. It's the society wedding of the year when that society doesn't want to know them — especially Meghan," Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "I should think I mean the last thing Meghan wanted to do was to fly to the U.K. — where she's deeply unpopular — and be put on show, if you like, which she would be."
"To give them their credit, they knew that their presence there would actually deflect completely from the bride and groom, and that often happens when royalty go to a wedding," she added.
Although Meghan had layovers at London Heathrow Airport while traveling to Nigeria and Germany to support her husband, the Duchess of Sussex hasn't formally returned to the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral. Ultimately, her coming to England after avoiding it for two years would risk the former actress becoming a distraction.
"If Harry comes without Meghan it would look a little odd, and if he comes with Meghan, they will steal the thunder," the commentator continued.
"So, in a way, I think the situation was resolved for them and I'm certain that Hugh Grosvenor is probably very relieved because it sort of solves the problem for him as well," Seward noted.
The insider was disappointed about the Sussexes' rumored decision to skip the ceremony.
“It’s incredibly sad it has come to this," a friend shared. "Hugh is one of the very few close friends of William and Harry’s who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both."
"He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realizes it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding," they added.
Although the Sussexes won't be seen in the U.K. during Grosvenor's big day, the couple is expected to take more international trips for the Invictus Games and Archewell despite leaving the royal family. OK! previously reported a royal staffer alleged that the duo's tour of Nigeria was a conflict of interest for the Windsors.
“Harry and Meghan have different priorities because they are no longer working royals," the employee continued. "But of course, the vast majority of the world is ignorant of such distinctions and regard Harry and Meghan as every bit as representative of the royal family as William and Charles, so if these rival foreign tours become a regular thing, it could muddy the waters."
"The reason they went to Nigeria was to promote Invictus (the Paralympic-style event Harry set up) — and themselves. That’s not what royal tours are about,” they added.
Harry made it clear that they hope to carry out their philanthropic work overseas.
“It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change," Harry shared. "There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters."
"Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work," he continued.
Seward and sources spoke to The Sun.