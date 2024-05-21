Prince Archie's Godfather 'Relieved' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Skip His 'Society' Wedding

"Harry and Meghan obviously probably have no intention of flying 5,000 miles to go to a wedding. It's the society wedding of the year when that society doesn't want to know them — especially Meghan," Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "I should think I mean the last thing Meghan wanted to do was to fly to the U.K. — where she's deeply unpopular — and be put on show, if you like, which she would be."

"To give them their credit, they knew that their presence there would actually deflect completely from the bride and groom, and that often happens when royalty go to a wedding," she added.