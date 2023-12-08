Prince Harry Is 'Prioritizing His Own Well-Being' After Rumored Wedding Snub

"If Harry declined an invite due to potential awkwardness with the royal family, then his friend should understand and respect his decision," Louella Alderson told an outlet when asked about the ceremony.

It's rumored that Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Camilla will make an appearance at the gathering, despite their ongoing rift with Harry.

"It's important for Harry to maintain his boundaries in an empathetic manner," Alderson voiced. "If he cares about the friendship, he should communicate openly with his friend, explaining the reasons behind his decision."