Prince Harry Is 'Prioritizing His Own Well-Being' After Rumored Wedding Snub
Is Prince Harry distancing himself from his old life? A British outlet reported the Duke of Sussex was snubbed by longtime buddy Hugh Grosvenor, as the prince isn't expected to attend the Duke of Westminster's wedding reception, but one relationship expert thinks his anticipated absence isn't as dramatic as the headlines surrounding it.
"If Harry declined an invite due to potential awkwardness with the royal family, then his friend should understand and respect his decision," Louella Alderson told an outlet when asked about the ceremony.
It's rumored that Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Camilla will make an appearance at the gathering, despite their ongoing rift with Harry.
"It's important for Harry to maintain his boundaries in an empathetic manner," Alderson voiced. "If he cares about the friendship, he should communicate openly with his friend, explaining the reasons behind his decision."
The professional called the royals' situation "incredibly unique and complicated." If Harry and Meghan both traveled to the U.K. to see Grosvenor say "I do," it would be the Sussexes first joint event with the Windsors since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral.
"It's understandable that he may not feel comfortable attending certain events with them if they aren't on speaking terms," Alderson noted. "Their wedding day should be about them, not about any potential drama or tension between Harry and the royal family."
"A wedding, which is a day of celebration, love and joy, doesn't feel like the right time for Harry and the royal family to come face-to-face," she added. "It's probably better for everyone involved, including the bride and groom, for Harry to not attend and avoid any potential drama or media frenzy."
OK! previously reported a source close to Harry shared their disappointment in the status of his RSVP.
“It's incredibly sad it has come to this,” a royal insider said. “Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry's who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both."
“He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realizes it's unlikely to happen before the wedding … He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn't want any awkwardness," the source continued.
GB News presenter Camilla Tominey alluded to the big day being a reflection of Harry's lack of influence within the British aristocracy.
“So the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, who's a very good friend of both William and Harry, he's getting married in Chester in the summer," Tominey stated.
“It's the society wedding, not just of the year but the century," she said. "Because, obviously, the Duke of Westminster's one of the country's richest men, and he's decided that he'll invite William, but not Harry."
