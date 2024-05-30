Prince Harry Is 'Holding Out Hope' for a Reconciliation With Prince William Amid Yearslong Feud
Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship was greatly impacted by Spare and "Megxit," and the two brothers failed to reunite after the Duke of Sussex traveled to London for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
“I think he might be holding out hope for when William becomes King," Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, said on behalf of Slingo.
"Harry believes there would be a new chapter and a new leaf with a place for him but he would be so estranged by then that he would be barely recognizable to the public and I’m not sure they want him back on a full-time role," he added.
After leaving the U.K., Harry released several tell-all projects about his struggle to embrace royal life.
"He is quite destructive and to have someone like Harry would bring a fault line to the royal family because you never know what he is going to do next," Burrell continued. "Now he is a resident of America he always has that possibility of going back to the States to spill the beans and that is not what William wants: he wants privacy, and stability and he can’t have that with Harry standing beside him."
Harry and William's relationship was greatly impacted by Spare, as the Duke of Sussex painted his brother as ill-tempered.
"I want a family, not an institution," Harry told ITV while promoting his memoir. “They feel as though it’s better to keep up, somehow, as the villains. They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile."
The Sussexes are expected to release additional creative projects, but experts are concerned the couple will share more details about the royal family as Kate Middleton and King Charles battle cancer.
"It also remains the case that, although it would be unthinkable for the Sussexes to resume their attacks whilst both King Charles and Catherine are seriously ill, there is always the possibility that they might in the future," Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet. "The biggest casualty was trust. It is unsurprising that King Charles and Prince William no longer trust Harry and Meghan."
"What, for example, was in the 400 or so pages that Harry claimed he cut from Spare? Might he write a memoir of his early years? Might Meghan write her story?" the expert asked.
In March, Kate returned to Instagram to update fans on her health.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Despite the tension between them, the American-based royals released a statement in support of the princess.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan said in a message.