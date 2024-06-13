Prince Harry Is 'Realizing' He Has 'Only Got One Family' After Causing 'Irreparable Damage' to His Relationship With the Royals
Prince Harry and King Charles failed to reunite while the Duke of Sussex was in London, but it sounds like they might be able to work things out eventually.
“It’s something that he’s wanted and been thinking about. Now he’s probably made the decision that’s what he wants,” Charles' former butler Grant Harrold told an outlet. “Not having a home in the U.K. was probably a joint decision initially, but as time goes on, people’s views and decisions can change.”
“You’ve only got one family, and this means he’s suddenly realized that,” Harrold added.
In 2023, Harry was asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, and the duke has yet to purchase a U.K. home to replace it.
“I’ve always said that Harry will probably return to the U.K. — his family are here, his friends are here, this is where he grew up,” Harrold said
“It’s very big moving to another country and not having any connection to your old home,” he said, adding that it “makes sense” for the Sussexes to have a residence in the area.
Aside from failing to see Charles while in London, Harry and Meghan Markle weren't invited to Trooping the Colour despite the duke's February trip to London to see his dad after he revealed he was diagnosed with cancer.
“They had no idea, and only learned of the news around the same time the rest of the world found out,” an insider disclosed, referring to how Harry was kept out of the loop. “This goes to show the irreparable damage they have caused.”
“The trust has been broken, and the royal family is OK distancing themselves from them," they noted.
OK! previously reported biographer Katie Nicholl hinted at the veteran being disappointed that he wasn't able to see Charles.
"He hasn't got many other plans," royal expert Nicholl told an outlet. "He was, of course, hoping to see his family. Possibly that's why the trip was three days... but as we now know, there will be no family meetings."
"I think certainly the fact that time hasn't been made over these three days for father and son to have some sort of meeting — when you consider their last meeting was just about 30 or 40 minutes when Harry flew all the way from California to see his father — certainly fuels that narrative of a rift," she added.
A rep for Harry confirmed they wouldn't get together in a statement.
"It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," the message read. "The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."
Despite the distance between them, Nicholl believes Charles wants to spend time with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
"He very much wants to be close to his son again and to see more of his grandchildren, who he's barely seen since they were born," Nicholl said of the King's wishes.
Sources spoke to the New York Post.