Prince Harry Calls Royal Experts & British Media 'Extended PR Arm' For Royal Family
Prince Harry has given insight into the close relationship between the royal family and the British media who continue to attack his wife, Meghan Markle.
In the third episode of the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex's friend, Manadana Dayani, questioned the Duke of Sussex on what exactly makes someone a certified "royal expert." While answering her frank question, Harry revealed the intimate working relationship between the tabloids and the firm.
"A press pack of royal correspondents is essentially just an extended PR arm for the royal family," he spilled in the Thursday, December 8, episode. "So, there's an agreement that has been there for over 30 years."
The father-of-two went on to explain there is called there is a group of U.K. publications who are under the umbrella of "royal rota" which gives them first hand access to members of the royal family despite their harsh criticism of the people within it. "If you're apart of the royal rota you have priority over the story over everybody else," Harry divulged in the bombshell series.
Strategic advisor to Archwell, Tim Burt, further clarified the long-running relationship between the two entities. "The royal rota is a system by which certain media are allocated slots to cover members of the family," he stated. "However aggressive their previous coverage might have been, they still get the right to be on the rota."
"All royal news goes through the filter of all the newspapers within the royal rota," Harry continued, clarifying even the tabloids, who have racially gone after the former Suits actress, are apart of the approved outlets.