Prince Harry Calls Royal Experts & British Media 'Extended PR Arm' For Royal Family

"A press pack of royal correspondents is essentially just an extended PR arm for the royal family," he spilled in the Thursday, December 8, episode. "So, there's an agreement that has been there for over 30 years."

The father-of-two went on to explain there is called there is a group of U.K. publications who are under the umbrella of "royal rota" which gives them first hand access to members of the royal family despite their harsh criticism of the people within it. "If you're apart of the royal rota you have priority over the story over everybody else," Harry divulged in the bombshell series.