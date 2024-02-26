Prince William Is 'Jealous' of Over the Success of Prince Harry's Invictus Games

“It’s been very successful since its outset,” Robert Jobson said in Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games. "It doesn’t come cheap, it costs a lot of money, and [Harry has] been able to continue to raise that money throughout this period, which is impressive."

“But I think there was a degree of jealousy about how well it had gone,” he added. “I do think that William was surprised how much this had been such a success and how much money was being thrown into it and how many governments were getting involved.”

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales' relationship was greatly impacted by the release of Spare, as Harry painted the future king as ill-tempered and violent.