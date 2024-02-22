Prince Harry Knows There Is 'No Chance' of Prince William Approving His Royal Return
Prince Harry publicly complained about the royal family once he left the U.K. in 2020, however, after King Charles revealed he has cancer, rumors began to circulate that the Duke of Sussex will return to The Firm. Despite the potential benefit Harry presents to Charles, experts believe Prince William will prevent his sibling from reclaiming his position.
"Meghan doesn't want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England, but Harry is of the opinion that he must repair the damage that has been cause," a source told an outlet.
The Sussexes painted the Windsors as bigots and their various tell-alls brought negative attention to the famous brood.
"There have been plenty of emotional conversations and heart-to-hearts over the best way to handle the situation and move forward. Harry wants to put an end to the feud and regrets the way that things have turned out," the insider noted. "There's no plan B for Harry, patching things up with his family is the only option. It's finally hit home how difficult it will be to repair the damage caused by the various swipes at his family over the years."
The Invictus Games founder is currently based in Montecito, Calif., but he revealed on Good Morning America that he plans on booking more flights to his home country.
"Harry wants to spend more time in the U.K. and bring the children over to be with their grandparents and cousins, but he will have to prove himself first," the pal shared. "That's been made very clear to him."
Harry hinted at flying back to London to spend time with Charles, but the Prince of Wales' friend shared that there is "no chance" that William will make space for his brother.
"Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that he (William) would not allow Harry to return," the confidant explained.
"He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he's even more clear now," the insider noted. "If anyone is going to take on more duties it will be William and that isn't even on the agenda for now. His main focus is on his father's health, his family and what is best for the monarchy. There is a zero percent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity."
OK! previously reported author Judi James noticed how Harry's mannerisms during his television appearance sent out a nuanced message to the public.
"Is Harry poised to drop everything and return to the U.K. to help out while his father is unwell? His body language during this interview seems to suggest that he would very much like to imply that, if that doesn’t happen, it will not be his fault," James told an outlet.
"Harry’s gestures make him seem keen to play down any idea of a rift, with some disingenuous-looking shrugs as he announces ‘I love my family’ as though the past few years of bitterness had just been air-brushed from history," James added.
Harry recently revealed how he found out about his father's illness. "I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry told Good Morning America. "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."