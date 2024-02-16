King Charles 'Will Hate' Prince Harry Going on 'Good Morning America' Days After Their Reunion
Prince Harry recently appeared on Good Morning America and discussed his recent reunion with King Charles, but royal experts think the Duke of Sussex's decision to publicize things will put a wrench in his reconciliation plans.
"The King is going to hate this," GB News host Stephen Dixon said during a panel.
Political commentator Charlie Rowley agreed with Dixon.
"I would too, it's a private matter. Everyone, whether you're the monarch of this great nation or or not, everyone is entitled to a private life in some regards, particularly when it comes to health," Rowley noted.
"It is not Harry's story to tell, it is the King's health," he continued. "He is the head of the [monarchy] and he has every right if he wants to the public with any information that he wants to, to do it in his time in his way, with the support of the Queen and the rest of his family."
OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex talked about his 24-hour trip to England during his TV interview.
"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry told Good Morning America. "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."
"I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can," he added.
The dad-of-two hinted at his meeting with Charles being a catalyst for reconciliation.
"Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis — again, the strength of the family unit coming together," Harry said. "So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy."
"To see the smiles on their faces and then to hear the stories at the end and the excitement and just the happiness, that's what this is all about," he noted. "This is what it's all about and as long as it's safe, we will continue to facilitate these kinds of opportunities for them."
Although Rowley thinks Charles wants to avoid the public, Cameron Walker believes His Majesty wants to show the world how he's handling his condition.
"He was pictured leaving Clarence House with his private secretary," Walker said on GB News. "You can see his Bentley has massive windows. King Charles clearly wants to be seen and wants to get that message out there."
“Buckingham Palace is not going to provide a running commentary about the King’s health or the treatment he’s receiving, but I think we can take comfort in the fact he looks pretty well considering the fact he’s got a cancer diagnosis," Walker added. “He’s well enough to be photographed and looks relatively happy.”