Prince Harry Is 'Immensely Grateful' for Invictus Games CEO's Decade of Service After Executive Shockingly Steps Down From Role
Another person is leaving Prince Harry's team, but the royal applauded Invictus Games' former CEO, Dominic Reid, for his veteran advocacy work, despite him stepping down from his position.
“Ten years on from the inception of the Invictus Games, we proudly stand as a community of 23 nations spanning every continent, fulfilling our mission of saving and changing lives,” Harry shared in a statement on Thursday, July 18. “I am immensely grateful to my friend Dominic, whose dedication and leadership transformed the Invictus Games from an ambitious idea to an internationally recognized movement.”
The duke went on to highlight Reed's “tireless efforts over the past decade,” which helped to support “thousands of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.”
The Invictus Games launched in 2014 after Harry retired from the military, but Reid played an integral role in helping turn the concept into something tangible.
"What a journey it has been, and how fortunate we are to work with such an incredible community of people,” Harry concluded. “We pray we don’t need the Games for another ten years, but thanks to you, the team and our future CEO, we will be ready.”
Reid said it was "the time for someone new to take this vital movement forward into its second vigorous decade."
"Once a member of the Invictus family, you never leave," Reid noted. "I have delivered the 10-year vision I set out, which includes the introduction of winter sport which is close to my heart as a former biathlete."
Although Reid is moving on to a new chapter of his career, he appreciates the time he spent expanding the sporting event's reach.
"I remain the Pageantmaster of the Lord Mayor's Show and look forward to the exciting new projects I am developing," Reid stated, adding it was a "privilege to work closely" with the Duke of Sussex.
"His concept, passion, and drive have been instrumental in our success, in particular by focusing attention on mental health in sports rehabilitation," he concluded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
OK! previously reported Harry accepted the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPY Awards though he received some backlash.
"I'd like to begin or express my deepest gratitude to everyone at the Pat Tillman Foundation led by Marie Tillman Shenton, who I am so honored is here tonight," Harry began in his acceptance speech.
"I'd also like to acknowledge the Tillman family, especially Mrs. Mary Tillman, Pat's mother," he continued. "Her advocacy for Pat's legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect. The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses."
Harry received pushback for the distinction after Tillman's mother, Mary, admitted she wasn't happy with the network's decision. However, the royal clarified that he was accepting the award as a representative of the Invictus Games.
"I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games Foundation a reality," he stated.
"This award belongs to them, not to me," Harry clarified.
Prior to Harry honoring her, Mary was candid about how the award might have been better suited for someone else.
"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award," Mary told an outlet.
"There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans," she continued. "These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."