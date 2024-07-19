Prince Harry Is 'Immensely Grateful' for Invictus Games CEO's Decade of Service After Executive Shockingly Steps Down From Role

“Ten years on from the inception of the Invictus Games, we proudly stand as a community of 23 nations spanning every continent, fulfilling our mission of saving and changing lives,” Harry shared in a statement on Thursday, July 18. “I am immensely grateful to my friend Dominic, whose dedication and leadership transformed the Invictus Games from an ambitious idea to an internationally recognized movement.”

The duke went on to highlight Reed's “tireless efforts over the past decade,” which helped to support “thousands of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.”