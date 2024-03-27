Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Make a Fantastic Team,' Peter Phillips Gushes
Prince William and Kate Middleton have become beloved figures within the monarchy, and the Prince of Wales continues to support the his wife during her cancer treatments. Recently, William's cousin Peter Phillips praised the couple for their partnership.
“Her and William make a fantastic team together,” Phillips said on Sky News Australia on Monday, March 25. “Their kids are great, and they have the balance of public life and trying to be parents to three young children, which is always difficult.”
“I think, as history has taught us, and anyone knows, you actually want to be there for your children when they’re of a certain age," Phillips explained. "You want to be able to go drop them off at school and pick them up from school and go and watch matches and be a part of their school lives."
"And I think that balance of doing the family life and also the public life, I think they’ve pretty much got that, bang on," he added.
Kate will take a step back from duties as she undergoes treatment, but the British businessman believes William's ability to juggle duties and caring for Kate will motivate other people.
"It just strengthens that bond of support that everybody needs,” Phillips added. “And certainly, in tough times, it’s really important.”
On Friday, March 22, Kate revealed she was diagnosed with cancer after months of avoiding the spotlight.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Kate continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."