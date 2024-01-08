Meghan Markle Branded as the 'Most Difficult Woman to Satisfy' After Being Excluded From Royal Christmas Walk
Meghan Markle openly struggled with her transition from being an actress to a working duchess, and after being excluded from the royal family Christmas walk, journalists wondered if the lack of an invitation was due to her inability to adjust to being in the U.K.
"Frankly, Meghan is the most difficult woman to satisfy. She's got a load of millions, she wants billions – she's one of those people," royal biographer Angela Levin said on Sky Australia.
Sarah Ferguson attended the public gathering despite her 1996 divorce from Prince Andrew, and it showed a difference in treatment between the Duchess of York and the Duchess of Sussex.
"We have to remember, she's blaming Fergie, who was married to Prince Andrew, but the whole point of it was, she wasn't married to him any longer," Levin continued. "In 1996, they divorced. So, the life for Fergie was going to be very difficult. And she (Meghan) didn't take that into consideration."
Although Meghan has maintained a low profile in recent months, Levin was critical of her recent behavior.
"It is ridiculous. I think it's Meghan trying to get publicity," she exclaimed. "Saying anything, and she does like to be a victim. We've seen that many times on television. Moans and groans. This is just another one."
The Sussexes didn't travel to the other side of the pond for the holidays, but there are rumors of the Sussexes looking to reconcile with King Charles.
"Meghan is obsessed with the future," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said on GB News. "She's obsessed with how to secure a livelihood for herself and her family. She does not feel as if the royal family are going to give the olive branch."
"For instance, writing the letter to King Charles that we found out about in Omid Scobie's book," she continued. "She doesn't think that they are going to give her what she needs so her focus is on the future."
While promoting his memoir, Spare, Harry opened up about hoping to reconnect with Charles and his brother, Prince William.
"I do believe that it is Prince Harry that is wanting to mend fences because there are very few people in the world that understand what he is going through and now they are no longer in his life," the podcaster noted.
Additionally, it was reported that his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, never saw Charles in 2023.
Last year, the Sussexes were kicked out of Frogmore Cottage, and there were claims of Harry saying the decision would affect his youngster's ability to visit their grandfather.
"Well don't forget according to reports when Prince Harry received the phone call that he was being evicted from Frogmore Cottage, he said to his father, 'Don't you want to see your grandkids anymore?'" Schofield continued. "So you are exactly right if there is a way in, Harry is already thinking about it."