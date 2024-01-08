Meghan Markle Branded as the 'Most Difficult Woman to Satisfy' After Being Excluded From Royal Christmas Walk

"Frankly, Meghan is the most difficult woman to satisfy. She's got a load of millions, she wants billions – she's one of those people," royal biographer Angela Levin said on Sky Australia.

Sarah Ferguson attended the public gathering despite her 1996 divorce from Prince Andrew, and it showed a difference in treatment between the Duchess of York and the Duchess of Sussex.

"We have to remember, she's blaming Fergie, who was married to Prince Andrew, but the whole point of it was, she wasn't married to him any longer," Levin continued. "In 1996, they divorced. So, the life for Fergie was going to be very difficult. And she (Meghan) didn't take that into consideration."